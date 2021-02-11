Socialsuite strengthens North American expansion with two executive appointments

Extended funding round to $2.5m, enables appointment of Daniel Nielsen and Christian Mosley

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialsuite, a global leader in impact-management software, accelerates its market expansion into North America, by appointing Daniel Nielsen as Global Head of Growth, and Christian Mosley as Head of Sales. Both appointees will be based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and will support the North American region.

Socialsuite gathers feedback and sentiment which provides insights to help manage social issues. Its customers include charities, philanthropic foundations, government organisations and companies, including Scope, Salvation Army and YMCA in Australia and Smile Train, Desert Aids and Second Muse in the US.

The appointments follow a funding round in 2020 backed by Salesforce Ventures, Tidal Ventures and others, which was expected to reach $1.5 million but went on to deliver more than $2.5 million. The increased funding has enabled Socialsuite to accelerate its growth in the North American region to meet increased demand.

"The demand for Socialsuite has been growing internationally over recent years but due to recent events, including natural disasters, COVID-19 and rising social inequality movements, we have seen an exponential increase in demand, with international revenue now comprising 35% of our total," says Socialsuite CEO, Brad Gurrie. "With trillions of dollars flowing into social programs and demand for services increasing, charities around the world are struggling to keep up with demand for their support, accept donations and demonstrate the results of their programs. Socialsuite is able to help not-for-profits to measure their impact and report back to stakeholders.

"Daniel and Christian are critical hires for Socialsuite to support that growth and add more value to our customers in North America. They add a wealth of business strategy and sales knowledge to our team and both bring an outstanding track record of driving growth, innovation, and high-performance teams. We look forward to benefiting from Daniel and Christian's expertise as we accelerate our market expansion into North America," says Gurrie.

With more than 20 years' experience leading high-growth marketing organisations at SaaS, retail and nonprofit, Nielsen brings extensive knowledge about marketing growth, customer acquisition, demand generation, data analysis, and global go-to-market strategy. Nielsen will be responsible for establishing a scalable growth strategy that helps Socialsuite move into its next growth phase by expanding into the North American market first and then globally.

"I was immediately drawn to the opportunities for Socialsuite to expand into a new market with truly breakthrough technology. I am excited to contribute to Socialsuite's mission to help build a future where all organisations can use technology to report impact as effectively as financial performances. I look forward to taking on this challenge with the team," says Nielsen.

Mosley brings nearly a decade of experience working at the intersection of technology, charity, and finance. Mosley has experience in leading and building high-performing sales and customer service teams. At Socialsuite, Mosley will be responsible for a robust sales and customer support strategy, helping Socialsuite make inroads into the North American market.

"After nearly a decade of engaging with and supporting nonprofit organisations, I know how important impact measurement is and how difficult it can be to get started. Socialsuite's pioneering impact-management software reduces the barrier to adoption; helping nonprofits understand if their actions are meeting objectives. I'm thrilled to be joining the team and can't wait to help drive Socialsuite's expansion into North America," says Mosley.

About Socialsuite

Socialsuite produces technology that helps a diverse range of organisations monitor their impact on people. It is a global leader in impact-management software.

Socialsuite's simple, easy to use technology rigorously measures the potency of social investment programs to greatly enhance accountability reporting.

Its automated data-collection, analysis and reporting tools provide accurate and timely insights for organisations that need to monitor and understand the impact of their initiatives.

Socialsuite's one-click access to interactive, tailored and dynamic reports help governments, corporate and philanthropic investors determine the best use of their capital. Its data collection and analysis tools help companies and NGOs understand if their actions are meeting objectives.

For consultants and analysts, the Socialsuite platform provides a worldwide audience for their own impact measurement metrics, opening the door to 'big data' analysis and global benchmarking.

Socialsuite is a fast-growing global company based in Melbourne, Australia. It has clients across Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe. They include financial institutions, large companies, government agencies, philanthropic foundations, not-for-profits and NGOs that want to monitor and fully understand how they impact people.