Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Founder, Chairman and CEO, Dennis Nguyen, to Speak at the Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022 Conference on 07 September 2022

SINGAPORE, Sep 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa"), Southeast Asia's ("SEA") leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, today announced that Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Nguyen will speak at the Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022 Conference at 11:30 AM (GMT +8) on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He will participate in the panel discussion titled The New Roll-Up Play: Evolution of Ecommerce Aggregators in SEA. Bringing together some of the eCommerce roll-up industry's most influential thought leaders for the panel discussion, Mr Nguyen along with the other speakers will explore the core trends and technologies shaping the future of digital eCommerce aggregators, strategies for maintaining industry dominance in SEA as well as how one can gear up to a successful exit.



Southeast Asia presents huge opportunities given the rapidly increasing mobile and internet penetration in the region, paired with very attractive young demographics. The market opportunity for e-commerce companies is expanding at an ever-increasing rate in SEA, where a surge in digital adoption is driving user and merchant uptake as well as creating new technologies and accompanying business models.



Society Pass's success up to this point has been built through offering unique value for both consumers and merchants, along with a sophisticated software infrastructure supporting that exchange. Society Pass consumers easily search and order anything they want through the Company's various interconnected mobile and web platforms. Society Pass's strategic alliances, delivery arrangements, and payment processing are also done within the platform, reducing the inconvenience of checkout for consumers.



About Society Pass Inc



Founded in 2018 as a digitally-focused loyalty and data marketing ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, SoPa is an acquisition-focused e-commerce holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.



Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.



SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines. For more information, please check out:



Media Contacts:

PRecious Communications

sopa@preciouscomms.com



Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com SINGAPORE, Sep 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) ("SoPa"), Southeast Asia's ("SEA") leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, today announced that Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Nguyen will speak at the Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2022 Conference at 11:30 AM (GMT +8) on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He will participate in the panel discussion titled The New Roll-Up Play: Evolution of Ecommerce Aggregators in SEA. Bringing together some of the eCommerce roll-up industry's most influential thought leaders for the panel discussion, Mr Nguyen along with the other speakers will explore the core trends and technologies shaping the future of digital eCommerce aggregators, strategies for maintaining industry dominance in SEA as well as how one can gear up to a successful exit.Southeast Asia presents huge opportunities given the rapidly increasing mobile and internet penetration in the region, paired with very attractive young demographics. The market opportunity for e-commerce companies is expanding at an ever-increasing rate in SEA, where a surge in digital adoption is driving user and merchant uptake as well as creating new technologies and accompanying business models.Society Pass's success up to this point has been built through offering unique value for both consumers and merchants, along with a sophisticated software infrastructure supporting that exchange. Society Pass consumers easily search and order anything they want through the Company's various interconnected mobile and web platforms. Society Pass's strategic alliances, delivery arrangements, and payment processing are also done within the platform, reducing the inconvenience of checkout for consumers.About Society Pass IncFounded in 2018 as a digitally-focused loyalty and data marketing ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, SoPa is an acquisition-focused e-commerce holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines. For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/ Media Contacts:PRecious CommunicationsCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com