SocietyOne doubles down on broker channel with expanded Loan Market Group partnership

SYDNEY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital finance platform SocietyOne has expanded its partnership with Australasia's largest broker network, Loan Market Group , in an agreement that enables its brokers to offer more choice and outcomes to customers.

Loan Market brokers have been recommending SocietyOne's award-winning products and services to customers since 2019, but the new partnership now extends to businesses within Loan Market Group's other aggregators - PLAN Australia, Choice Aggregation and FAST Group.

SocietyOne has so far facilitated 5,000 personal loans with a value of $125 million through the broker channel.

Tony MacRae, SocietyOne Chief Commercial Officer: "SocietyOne is proud to partner with the Loan Market Group and bring the SocietyOne experience to their brokers and ultimately their customers.



SocietyOne Chief Commercial Officer Tony MacRae

"Simple, fast, and easy personal lending is what we provide where a broker can get a quote in two minutes and complete an application in about five minutes. This is a great opportunity to offer our award-winning products and service through a broker network that prides itself on delivering great customer outcomes."

Sam White, Loan Market Group Executive Chairman: "Loan Market Group offers industry-leading support for brokers across all our aggregators. Providing access to best-in-class solutions for the wide-ranging needs of their customers is part of that commitment. The focus SocietyOne places on investing in their technology solutions, along with their strong offering to customers, makes them a good fit for all our businesses."

The 100% family-owned Loan Market Group was expanded in March 2021 with the acquisition of formerly NAB-owned aggregators, PLAN Australia, Choice Aggregation Services and FAST Group.

Like SocietyOne, Loan Market Group is also an award-winning tech innovator. Its bespoke CRM, MyCRM, won the company the Mortgages category of the 2021 Australian Digital Technology Awards, while Loan Market was ranked #1 for IT and CRM Support in the 2021 MPA Brokers on Aggregators survey.

For more information: www.societyone.com.au

SocietyOne ( www.societyone.com.au ) is a leading digital finance platform. Since launching in August 2012, SocietyOne has provided over $1 billion in total lending and has helped more than 35,000 borrowers. Its broker distribution channel has also driven more than $125 million in loan originations since its launch 16 months ago.

SocietyOne offers fixed rate secured and unsecured personal loans between $5,000 and $70,000, over terms of 2, 3, 5, or 7 years. Its free credit score product helps customers know their score, understand how it works, and learn how to improve it through clear and simple insights.

SocietyOne is backed by a diverse group of shareholders, including News Corp Australia, Seven West Media, Consolidated Press Holdings, Reinventure Fund (Westpac Group's venture capital arm), and several credit unions and mutual banks.

SocietyOne has received numerous industry awards:

#2 in The Australian Financial Review Top 100 Most Innovative Companies 2020

Product Review 2020 Awards – Personal loans

Fintech Business - Lending Innovator of the Year, Fintech Excellence Award 2019

Deloitte Fast 500, APAC winner 2019

500, APAC winner 2019 Canstar 5 stars 2019 and Product Review Personal Loans Award

#9 in The Australian Financial Review Top 100 Most Innovative Companies 2019

Lending Innovator of the Year in the Fintech Business Awards 2018

Best Marketing/Branding Initiative of the Year in the Fintech Australia Awards 2018

Listed in The Australian Financial Review Top 100 Most Innovative Companies List 2018

Excellence in P2P Lending in the FinTech Australia Awards 2017

Innovative Retail Product of the Year in the RFi Group Australian Retail Banking Awards 2017

Best FinTech Bank Collaboration Award in the Annual Australian FinTech Awards 2017

Listed in the 2016 Global Top 100 FinTechs by KPMG and H2 Ventures

About Loan Market Group

Loan Market Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing retail mortgage brokerages in Australasia. Proudly family-owned and led, it was founded in 1994 by Sam White and is part of the White Family Group of companies comprising Loan Market, PLAN Australia, Choice Aggregation Services, FAST, Wealth Market, Home Now and Ray White. There are nearly 7,000 brokers that make up Loan Market Group in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.