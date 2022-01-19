Socios.com Partners With NBA & NHL For 2022 Expansion Of Fan Rewards App

After a successful 2021 partnership with a wide range of teams from the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA), Socios.com is well-positioned for the 2022 expansion of its fan engagement app.

With the announcement of new partnerships with the NBA and NHL, Socios.com has now partnered with over 100 major sports teams globally, according to a new report from Digital Shoutout’s crypto publication, Chiliz News. The service recently partnered with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to become the official fan rewards app for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

Socios.com also recently partnered with 12 NHL teams in one day. Included in these latest partnerships are the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as 9 other NHL franchises. The addition of these teams brings the Socios.com service to 101 partnerships, and a record-setting 505% network growth in 2021.

According to Chiliz News, Socios.com is partnered with 24 major leagues or sports federations across 8 different sports, including football, motorsports, MMA, basketball, and hockey. The service provides a way for fans to chat with other fans about their favorite team and to post and view content. It also lets them get more involved by allowing them to vote on a variety of team focused topics.

This is not the first time that Socios.com has partnered with an ownership group involved in multiple sports. The service launched a partnership in November with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, to bring their influence and rewards app to fans of the New England Revolution MLS team, and the former Super Bowl champion New England Patriots NFL team.

The Socios.com engagement app gives fans access to exclusive rewards, polls, and opportunities for their favorite teams. Fans of the New England Patriots will be able to win prizes for making correct game-related predictions and for correctly answering questions.

Through the app fans will have access to forums and chat rooms from their favorite teams, as well as letting them vote on polls which may directly affect a team’s decisions. Previous polls have included choosing warm up music playlists.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. said, “We are thrilled to welcome Socios.com — an industry leader in providing innovative technology to engage with sports fans — to the MSG Sports family. We look forward to working together to explore initiatives that will be mutually beneficial to our fans.”

