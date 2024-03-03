Socium Advisors Achieves $1.5 Billion in Assets Under Management, Eyes Further Growth

—

For Scott Underwood, Founder and CEO of Socium Advisors, 2023 marks the fifth consecutive year he is named a top 1,200 advisor by Barron’s, ranking sixth in Missouri this time around. Based on the firm’s track record of helping to preserve clients’ wealth over the long-term, he also made Forbes and SHOOK Research’s Top Financial Security Professionals Best-In-State list in both 2022 and 2023.

The future looks ever brighter for the St. Louis-based team as Socium’s partners, Underwood, Michelle Magner, Tripp Kelly, and Justin Boeving, are working together to drive growth. Having grown organically to $1.5 billion in assets under management since its founding in 2009, the firm is broadening its offerings with the mission of providing truly comprehensive wealth planning services for clients. In early 2023, Justin Boeving merged his practice based in Fayetteville, AR, Athletes Advantage Financial, with Socium, bringing experience serving athletes and entertainers. The firm also holds its East Coast office in Washington D.C. Socium, a Latin term for “partner” or “ally,” continues to focus on growing in the mergers and acquisitions space so the team can provide clients a varying range of high-level expertise and ensure they are bringing the right resources to the table.

Socium’s clients—including executives at publicly traded companies, attorneys, CPAs, athletes, and aspiring high net worth families—are often seeking a uniquely personalized, outcome-based financial plan that encompasses both growth and risk factors (including tax and debt management). Socium’s advisors can help clients learn to control spending and savings while putting plans in place to prepare families for events that can’t be controlled.

“An investment plan is not a financial plan. And an insurance plan is not a financial plan,” says Underwood. “Our strong relationship with Northwestern Mutual allows us to package world-class insurance products seamlessly with our investment services. Our goal is to help ease drama in volatile markets when investors are tempted to make emotional decisions. A well-built financial plan can help guide people toward more well-though-out decisions.”

Prioritizing building a strong team, Socium provides an operating platform that helps professionals do what they do best—help solve problems and guide people as they achieve their goals.

“Producers are looking for a good home and platform to grow their business without the hassles of running a business. Socium can provide efficiency and scale to free them to service,” explains Underwood.

One thing Underwood won’t do is grow at the expense of client service. Frequent communication is a company trademark—and not just in good times. Socium wants to be someone’s first call during challenges. When clients’ career takes a turn, they experience a liquidation event, or other factors impact their goals, the advisors seek to become a valuable sounding board for life.

“Many of our clients’ net worth is tied up in the company they own or manage,” concludes Underwood. “We pride ourselves on walking with them side by side every step of the way, guiding them around pitfalls as they pursue their dreams.”

