SodaGift launches app to make "gifting easier"

PANGYO, South Korea, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global gifting service SodaGift launched their mobile app available both on Android and iOS early June.

SodaGift allows users to send digital gift cards and delivery gifts from abroad to Korea and are in the works to expand their gift coverage in North America by the end of 2021. Currently, digital gift cards from over 150 brands are offered and delivered via text message or link share. Delivery gifts range from flowers to gift sets that vary according to seasons and holidays.

Payment methods and language support have been the largest barriers in online gifting from Korean online stores for foreigners and expats. SodaGift accepts international cards and all aspects of the service including customer support is available in both Korean and English.

Daniel Lee, chief executive officer of SodaCrew, said "The demand for cross-border gifting has reached an all-time high and SodaGift plans to meet and exceed expectations with this launch as a mobile app has been the most requested product feature from users."

With this launch, the brand featured a new pink brand logo and slogan "A little surprise, everywhere" to connect with users on a friendlier level.

