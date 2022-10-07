Softbank and Alibaba-backed company, PNP SG launches in Singapore, eyeing the global market starting from S.E.A.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PNP SG is an enterprise solution for all indirect procurement. The company provides end-to-end solutions from procurement of SaaS tools to fulfillment through its integrated supply chain, achieving immediate cost optimization and higher productivity for enterprises. An affiliate of EasyPNP Group, PNP SG is set to leverage the technology stack of EasyPNP to service enterprises and suppliers in the region. With the business model already proven in China, having served over 200,000 enterprises over the last decade, the path is cleared for PNP SG to take on the global stage.



PNP procurement platform customized for each enterprise client catering to their use cases and needs.

Enterprises in the region can expect some of their indirect procurement woes to be addressed namely:

Lack of supply depth in the indirect procurement category, resulting in higher cost Complexity of fulfilment across the 6 core countries within ASEAN Manual processes due to the fragmentation of indirect procurement

PNP SG provides a wide array of indirect procurement categories supported by its supply chain network of over 20,000 partners. The depth of their expertise combined with a consolidated volume scale, allows them to help enterprises achieve cost savings within a short time frame. The company has also built a regional logistical network to support companies with a presence across ASEAN countries without the need to manage 5-6 different local vendors separately. PNP SG also has a full suite of procurement SaaS tools that can be customized to fit every enterprise's process and need to digitize their indirect procurement.

Speaking of the opportunity in Southeast Asia, the founder of PNP SG mentioned " The nature of the Asean region with 6 different countries, each having different specialized industrial capabilities, creates an interesting opportunity to leverage technology to consolidate and service the indirect procurement needs of enterprises in the region. This is a complex task, which our experience in China will serve us well from the start."

With a ready arsenal of tech solutions as well as a robust supply chain, PNP SG sets its sight on serving 200+ of the S.E.A top enterprises supported by a regional supply chain network of 2000+ partners by 2023.

To find out more, visit www.pnp.sg