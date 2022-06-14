Software Solutions Company Sharkbyte Celebrates its Fifth Anniversary

—

Sharkbyte, the staff augmentation and software development agency, has been a leader in the hybrid recruitment model for the past five years, working with clients both in Canada and the United States.

Company founder and CEO Jean-Benoit Lesage states that “more and more companies are looking for a cost-effective alternative to the traditional recruitment model, which is highly time-consuming and involves non-technical recruiters, high upfront fees and a reliance on the business to do their own vetting”.

Sharkbyte flips that model on its head by establishing a deep understanding of the client’s technical needs and carefully selecting the right software developer, who has already been thoroughly vetted by one of their senior developers. This approach minimizes onboarding time and allows the developer to be fully focused on the project right from the start. Unlike the traditional model, there are no upfront costs, commissions or hidden fees - the client only pays for each hour the developer works on the project.

Lesage goes on to say that “we have seen the benefits of the hybrid recruitment model with dozens of our clients so far. We are excited to continue using our expertise in helping companies reach their software development goals in the most cost-efficient way possible”.

