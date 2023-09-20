Softwoods champions green initiatives with eco-friendly decking and pergola materials

Utilising plantation grown timber not only ensures a renewable resource for construction needs but also actively contributes to mitigating deforestation, preserving biodiversity and reducing the overall carbon footprint on the environment.

—

As an industry leader, Softwoods proudly embraces green technologies, exemplified by its innovative use of plantation grown timber - a strategic move designed to harmonise innovation and environmental responsibility.

Amid mounting concerns about the ecological footprint of construction materials, Softwoods' adoption of plantation grown pine speaks volumes about its corporate ethos. The incorporation of this renewable resource underscores the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and aligns seamlessly with the environmentally conscious sensibilities of modern consumers.

Central to Softwoods' approach is the utilisation of meticulously treated plantation grown pine, a testament to the brand's dedication to engineering products for the rigors of outdoor use. The result of intensive research and development, these treated pine offerings boast remarkable resistance against threats like fungal degradation and white ant infestations. This equips Softwoods' materials with an exceptional lifespan, proving that sustainability and durability can go hand in hand.

A standout feature of Softwoods' treated pine solutions is the unprecedented 25-year guarantee, well above industry norms. This bold assurance reflects the company's unwavering confidence in the quality and longevity of its products, effectively redefining consumer expectations for construction materials.

Softwoods' eco-friendly materials for decking and pergolas are poised to transform outdoor living spaces into sustainable sanctuaries. By choosing Softwoods, customers are not only investing in construction materials but also contributing to a larger movement towards resource preservation and responsible consumerism.

In an era where environmental considerations dominate the discourse, Softwoods emerges as a leader in sustainable practices. The company’s strategic utilisation of plantation grown pine and the innovative development of treated pine products stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to ecological wellbeing.

As consumers seek conscientious choices, Softwoods stands ready to set new industry benchmarks, proving that innovation, quality and environmental responsibility can merge to shape a greener future.

About Us: Softwoods is a leading name in timber based outdoor constructions. Whether assisting homeowners in their DIY endeavours or providing professional design and building services, Softwoods offers an extensive range of materials and expertise to turn outdoor aspirations into reality.

