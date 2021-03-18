Sogou Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or the "Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's Internet industry, announced that the Company today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Annual Report is available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.sogou.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the Annual Report containing the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, free of charge, to a shareholder or holder of the Company's American depositary shares upon written request.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

