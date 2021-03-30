Sogou Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

BEIJING, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) ("Sogou" or the "Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced it has been named a winner of Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards sets out to recognize organizations, products and people who bring artificial intelligence to life and apply it to solve practical problems. Past winners include tech giants and Fortune 500 such as IBM and Johnson Controls. Unlike other industry award programs, the programs are judged by business executives of profound experience and knowledge.

Sogou has long been at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation and Q&A, which have been successfully consolidated into its products and services. Sogou Search is the first search engine in China to apply knowledge graphs to help users find better answers to their queries. In addition, Sogou successfully launched the world's first AI News Anchor. From facial expressions, language habits, to logical thinking capability based on knowledge graph system, Sogou AI News Anchor creates life-like resemblances of human beings. With its latest upgrades, Sogou AI News Anchor can be applied to live reports and interviews combining mixed reality technology, rendering the life-like anchor in multiple scenarios including news studios and outdoor venues.

As a firm believer and global leader in artificial intelligence, Sogou believes that technologies can contribute to the world's efforts in combating global challenges. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sogou launched a series of smart applications to provide authoritative and credible information to users. The innovative features in search, information flow, and healthcare allow users to easily and timely check if they have been on the same public transport as confirmed coronavirus patients, understand epidemic outspread in local communities and acquire first-hand medical supplies purchase information.

This award win represents a momentous 2020 for Sogou. Sogou was previously named as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and IDG's Global AI Industry Top Brand of the Year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng

Sogou Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5689 8068

Email: ir@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu

Sogou Public Relations

Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)

Email: press@sogou-inc.com

Related Links :

http://www.sogou.com