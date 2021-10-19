Sojern and FareHarbor Work Together to Help Attractions Drive Online Sales

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital travel marketing solutions, and FareHarbor, online booking software, today announced a joint initiative to help drive online sales for global attractions, tour and activity operators.

Together, Sojern and FareHarbor can drive high-quality web traffic to a tour and activity provider's website, and make it easier for travel marketers to directly reach travellers in destination. By integrating FareHarbor with Sojern's world-class programmatic advertising solutions, attractions, tour and activity operators can effortlessly reach travellers searching for things to do in their market, drive them to book direct, and then track and measure success.

"All segments of the travel industry have faced significant change during the pandemic, arguably none more so than attractions, which have historically been heavily reliant on same day, walk up business," said Josh Beckwith, Managing Director Global Strategic Accounts & Partnerships, Sojern. "The new normal demands much more capacity management and e-ticketing, with online bookings and direct demand coming to the forefront for attractions globally. Now really is the time to focus on the best-in-class ticketing solutions and smart advertising to reach the right customers."

"Our online booking software is designed to help our clients grow and thrive. We believe this new partnership with Sojern will help us to better support tour and activity operators as they recover from the impact of COVID-19," said Christie Kristl, Global Director of Account Management, FareHarbor.

To find out more about how Sojern and FareHarbor work together, click here.

Sojern is an exhibitor at the Spark 2021 event on 25th October at 9:00am Sydney (AEST), click here to register.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveller intent data, Sojern provides multichannel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travellers around the world.

About FareHarbor

FareHarbor fuels the experiences of the travel industry with the most comprehensive online reservation system available for tours, activities, and attractions. Over 13,000 businesses worldwide trust FareHarbor to better serve their customers and increase online bookings.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/249299/sojern_logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.sojern.com