Sole Treadmills: Customized Training Programs To Get Fit At Home Launched

SOLE Fitness (866-780-7653) has added a new range of pre-programmed and customized training programs to their full selection of treadmills.

Leading fitness equipment makers SOLE Fitness have announced that all of their popular home gym treadmills are now equipped with a greater range of pre-set and customizable training modes and programs.

More information is available at https://www.soletreadmills.com/collections/treadmills

SOLE is pleased to be making it easier for their shoppers to get a comprehensive cardio-improving and strength-enhancing workout at home with their new wider selection of targeted training programs.

All of SOLE Fitness’ treadmills now offer a combination of pre-programmed workouts and customized training programs that utilize each treadmill’s incline and decline range and speed variations. Depending on the model, many also offer training programs that use the device’s tracking technology to customize the workout to a user’s real heart rate, calories burned, and more.

“We are excited for you to start running with our new pre-programmed workouts: Manual, Hill, Fat Burn, Cardio, Strength, HIIT, 5K, 10K, Custom, HRC, and Fitness Test (Air Force/Army/Coast Guard/Gerkin/PEB/Marine Corps/Navy),” said a representative for SOLE. “Plus, in addition to being equipped with our pre-set programs, many of our advanced Sole treadmills now also have the ability to save up to 12 multiple customizable programs, giving you flexibility and variety in your workouts.”

Their new Sole F85 is one such advanced model, and it features a spacious 15.6-inch touchscreen fitness command center that will allow users to easily select the treadmill’s pre-programmed workouts or create their own fitness training routines.

The treadmill also comes pre-loaded with popular fitness and performance tracking apps, including Kinomaps, and is fully compatible with screen mirroring.

SOLE’s spokesperson said of the new F85 and the F8X series it belongs to, “Our F8X Series boasts the highest technology available, seamlessly integrating advanced features that elevate your fitness journey. With one of these treadmills, you will be able to immerse yourself in a world of possibilities with interactive touchscreens, virtual training programs, and connectivity options that bring the gym experience directly to your home.”

For runners with different fitness needs, SOLE Fitness also recommends their affordable F6X series and their heavy-duty, commercial gym quality non-folding treadmill series.

In addition to their new bigger range of pre-programmed and customizable training programs, all of their treadmills come with lifetime access to SOLE+. This innovative training app contains hundreds of workouts designed for SOLE’s treadmills.

For more information, visit https://www.soletreadmills.com/

