SOLE Treadmills With Training Programs & Daily Fitness Classes Announced

SOLE Fitness, a U.S. company that specializes in industry-leading fitness equipment, is offering the SOLE+ app with no-cost fitness classes for all customers purchasing a new at-home treadmill.

—

The newly available app provides access to thousands of virtual fitness classes for a seamless workout experience for fitness enthusiasts at various skill levels. These videos are intended to maximize training routines with guidance from professional trainers from top fitness studios across the nation.

For more details, visit https://www.soletreadmills.com/collections/treadmills

SOLE Fitness offers several treadmill series, allowing customers to select the model that aligns with their ideal workout routine. Buyers will gain access to the SOLE+ app with the purchase of any SOLE treadmill.

The F6X treadmill series includes state-of-the-art features, such as advanced tracking capabilities for monitoring progress and setting increasingly challenging fitness goals. Affordable yet durable, the SOLE F63 and F65 are reliable models well-suited for long-term use.

Another SOLE treadmill series, the F8X series, offers sleek designs with interactive touch screens that pair with various devices for seamless connectivity to the SOLE+ app. The robust SOLE F80, F85, and F89 all provide immersive workout experiences.

Additionally, the SOLE Non-Folding treadmill series offers versatility, featuring the SOLE ST90 with a slat belt design for comfort and durability, and the SOLE TT8 with a running deck that simulates various terrains by both inclining and declining.

All SOLE Fitness purchases include complementary curbside shipping, paired with accessible customer service and secure payment processing. SOLE Fitness utilizes the Highest Industry Standard Encryption for customer peace of mind.

About SOLE Fitness

For decades, SOLE Fitness has been a leading provider of premier fitness equipment at competitive prices. Their products are shipped to homes and gyms across North America and abroad. The company’s engineering and design team incorporates customer feedback and current fitness trends to develop innovative gym equipment.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Dive into our diverse collection and discover why our treadmills are consistently rated as some of the best in the market. Each treadmill is crafted to provide an unparalleled exercise experience, featuring robust motors, intuitive controls, and cushioned running surfaces for maximum impact absorption.”

Interested parties can read more about SOLE’s line of treadmills at https://www.soletreadmills.com/collections/treadmills

Contact Info:

Name: Inquiries

Email: Send Email

Organization: SOLE Fitness

Address: 56 Exchange Pl., Salt Lake City, UT 84111, United States

Website: https://www.soletreadmills.com/



Release ID: 89127837

In the event of detecting errors, concerns, or irregularities in the content shared in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take necessary actions to resolve any identified issues diligently or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is our utmost priority.