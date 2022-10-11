Solis Backs the Philippines' Development Goals for Energy Transition

NINGBO, China, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The September 8–9 Future Energy Show Philippine 2022, which was held in Manila, successfully concluded. Customers were given an overview of the company's extensive selection of hybrid inverters and solutions by Solis, one of the most seasoned and significant producers of string inverters in the world.

Solis exhibited its mature and intelligent grid-tied and off-grid energy storage inverters. There were three phases S5-GC(50-60)K-LV. Attracting lots of attention were S5-EO1P(1.5-5)K-48 and S5-EH1P(3-6)K-L,and the utility-scale Solis-(215-255)K-EHV-5G. 'They were several of our best-selling models, which can meet the need of market and customers, from configuration to model to operation,' said, Eric Zhang, Solis' Global Sales Director.

Customers also have firsthand contact with everything from the fundamental workings of inverters to the sophisticated remote monitoring feature. One-touch operation is possible without leaving the house while using a mobile phone. Low installation costs and real-time monitoring of equipment status genuinely save time and money.

'To achieve the Philippines' green goal of reaching a total installed PV capacity of approximately 1.3 GW in 2022, Solis is committed to the vision of 'developing technology to power the world with clean energy', Solis has a world-class design team and a brand new 40GW+ capacity manufacturing facility with automated digitalized product lines. This can effectively provide technical support for Philippine,' Eric added.

The Philippines' published National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) 2020-2040 is setting a target of 35 percent share of renewable energy (RE) in the power generation mix by 2030 and 50 percent share by 2040 in 2021. However, the Philippines Solar Energy Market has experienced a negative impact due to the pandemic outbreak. The financial challenges faced by solar customers had drastically affected the demand from the residential PV sector. Similarly, the commercial, utility-scale and industrial PV sectors had been also severely affected by the uneven cash flows and commercial business operations delays. Furthermore, due to factors such as grid instability, inadequate generation capacity, and lack of subsidized fuel, the country suffer from blackouts and unplanned power outages frequently. Therefore, off-grid power from solar energy can create a big opportunity in the coming years.

