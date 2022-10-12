Solis Helps Malaysia to Embark on a New Journey in Renewable Energy

NINGBO, China, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day IGEM exhibition completed successfully at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in Malaysia from October 12th to 14th, 2022. Solis, one of the most seasoned and significant producers of string inverters in the world, made a wonderful appearance with PV hybrid products for inverter and system solutions in line with Malaysia's PV policy and market demand, providing professional solutions for low-carbon development in Malaysia.

Malaysia, as one of the Southeast Asian countries with the most abundant clean energy reserves such as solar energy, is actively exploring development of renewable energy. It is reported that Malaysia's 2025 target is 31% of total electricity generation from renewable energy sources, and is expected to grow to about 4,000 MW or more of cumulative installed PV capacity by 2030. For the rapidly developing Malaysia PV market, the PV products brought by Solis this time, with low cost, high efficiency, intelligent operation and maintenance, etc., which attracted exhibitors on hand to visit and learn.

Among them, the most concerned was the utility-scale Solis-(215-255)K-EHV-5G-PLUS, max. string input current 15 A, > 150% DC/AC ratio, and IP66 protection was well built for a variety of environments including harsh environments; And the smart I-V curve scan system of Solis equipped with it realized 'one-key operation' in the whole process, which can save time and effort effectively.

Safety was a top priority for the sustainable development of the energy storage industry. Solis' S6-GR1P(2.5-6)K and S6-EH1P(3-6)K-L, which were showcased in this exhibition, adopted a fault multi-level protection strategy to make the energy storage system exist a stronger safety guarantee. Solis' energy storage solutions, in addition, can also increase the dischargeable capacity of batteries, improve battery life, and reduce energy costs, bringing higher ROI to customers of Malaysia.

In the future, Solis is committed to the mission of 'developing technology to power the world with clean energy', and will continue to provide customers and the market with green, technological, environmentally friendly, reliable and efficient products as well as services to contribute to the construction of a green world.

About Ginlong (Solis) Technologies

Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technology Corporation (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the world's largest and most experienced solar inverter manufacturers. For more information visit www.solisinverters.com

