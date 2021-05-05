Solv Smart Contract is Deployed on Ethereum Mainnet, Financial NFTs of Investment Allocations are delivered to Early Investors

The smart contract of Solv IC Market has been deployed on Ethereum mainnet on 27th April

—

Singapore - The smart contract of Solv IC Market has been deployed on Ethereum mainnet on 27th April, Singapore. According to this announcement, the code of the smart contract has been fully audited by SlowMist, and been optimized accordingly. The official audit report will be released by the time the source code of Solv IC Market smart contract is open on Github.

And part of investment allocations have been delivered to strategic investors as Financial NFTs, too. Those early investors include Axia8 Ventures, IOSG, Spartan Group, Hashed, Krypital Group, GBV and Maple Leaf Capital, etc.

Solv IC Market is the first application created by the Solv team based on its innovative vNFT token standard. Solv IC Market is focused on token allocations issuance for high-quality assets, and the abilities for splitting, composing, transferring and trading their Financial NFTs. Solv IC Market is a one-stop solution customizable, transparent and trustworthy portion issuance and transaction.

According to the Solv team, the IC Market will open the access to all projects in May. Currently, over ten prominent DeFi projects are planing to issue their ICs on Solv platform. Together with Solv, they are designing and developing a wide range of applications of allocation vNFTs.

