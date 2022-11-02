Solvent Recovery For High Volume Operations Made Easier With NexGen Enviro’s HR1200 System

Solvent recycling and industrial cleaning equipment supplier, NexGen Enviro Systems Inc., meets the demands of high-volume solvent users with its HR1200. This system recycles thousands of gallons of solvent a day, reducing waste and improving sustainability.

—

Companies that use solvents in their operations all deal with a common challenge. Contaminated solvents need to be handled as hazardous waste, but regulatory and disposal processes can be costly and resource intensive. To reduce the expense, many companies choose to incorporate solvent recovery systems in their facilities.



To learn more about solvent recovery systems, visit https://www.nexgenenviro.com/category/38/Solvent-Recovery-Systems.html.



Most solvent recovery equipment can recycle dozens of gallons of used solvent for reuse, which reliably reduces waste. However, solvent recovery capabilities must be proportional to a company’s operations, which can present a problem for high-volume solvent users.



Storing and queuing excess waste solvent for in-house recycling is inefficient and integrating multiple solvent recovery units is a major investment. This is why a simplified high-volume solvent recovery solution is in demand by companies with larger processing and use requirements.



NexGen Enviro Systems is offering the HR1200 solvent recovery system to meet this need. This system is capable of recovering up to 125 gallons of solvent per hour continuously, which amounts to tens of thousands of gallons each week.



This system makes it possible for manufacturers to decrease hazardous waste by recovering high volumes of solvent from contaminated liquid that must be handled and disposed of, while also reducing the amount of virgin solvent needed for the front end of their processes. The benefits of expanded solvent recovery capabilities go beyond efficient resource recovery; NexGen’s HR1200 system is continuous and automated, requiring little to no operator intervention.



NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. has many years of experience pairing manufacturers, service providers, and other companies with solutions that are properly scaled to their unique operations and facilities. The HR1200 solvent recovery system is no different, as it facilitates the reduction of waste, operational costs, and environmental footprints for companies with high volume requirements.



Jason Robbins as NexGen Enviro’s Vice President, states, “By offering a system with the ability to recover up to 125 gallons per hour we are helping companies using very large volumes of process solvent in their goal to be sustainable while giving them the ability to potentially save 10's of thousands of dollars a day.”



About Us: NexGen Enviro Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of industrial cleaning and solvent recovery equipment. Their inventory of machinery is vast and makes it possible for all companies to reduce overhead, labor, and resource use while improving the sustainability and safety of their operations.

