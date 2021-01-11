Sonic power meets intelligent care, with the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige



January 11, 2021

Introducing Philips Sonicare’s most advanced electric toothbrush with SenseIQ technology, designed to sense, adapt and care for a personalized approach to oral health

The Philips Sonicare app is powered by AI and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush for real-time guidance and personalized recommendations to improve brushing habits

Featuring a clinically proven premium all-in-one brush head, which removes up to 20x more plaque [1], providing up to 15x healthier gums [2] and up to 100% less stains in less than 2 days [3]

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announces the launch of the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology. Philips’ most advanced electric toothbrush is designed around you, providing an optimum, personalized cleaning experience by sensing your brushing style and adapting as you brush. Featuring a premium all-in-one brush head, it delivers the complete package for plaque removal, stain removal and gum care, so you can clean without compromise every single day.

SenseIQ technology delivers a personalized clean

As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth and gums, offering a truly unique and personalized brushing experience. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, the cleaning motions you use and the coverage you achieve – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also monitor how long and how often you brush.

Most of us apply too much pressure while brushing, which is why the new Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. Its state-of-the-art technology is simple and effortless, delivering the ultimate clean every time.

Premium all-in-one brush head

The premium all-in-one brush head is designed to brush away plaque, remove stains and care for gums without the need to switch brush heads and do guesswork on the modes. The angled bristles help remove up to 20x more plaque [4], whilst providing flex to compensate for any excess pressure. Triangular tips can remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days [5] and the longer bristles provide a deep clean for gums that are up to 15x healthier [6]. This is Philips’ all-time best brush head, helping you to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums with ease.

Philips Sonicare app

The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige. Used together, the app provides real-time guidance on pressure, motion, position, duration and frequency of brushing. Progress reports by day, week, month and year are all available at the tap of a button, offering personalized recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Most of us don’t bring the phone to the bathroom while brushing. This new product has auto-syncing that keeps brushing data up-to-date, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side, so you can monitor your brushing progress from anywhere.

Sleek design

A simple push of the integrated power control lets you start brushing in an instant. And with no visible gaps or seams between the button and handle, Sonicare Prestige can always stay clean.

The elegant and compact travel case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan leather, making it both durable and stylish and can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience. For extra ease, the case includes an integrated USB-C port and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.

[1] Versus a manual toothbrush in a clinical study

[2] Versus a manual toothbrush in six weeks in a clinical study

[3] Versus a manual toothbrush in a lab test

[4] Versus a manual toothbrush in a clinical study

[5] Versus a manual toothbrush in a lab test

[6] Versus a manual toothbrush in six weeks in a clinical study

For further information, please contact

Laura Seikritt

Philips Global Press Office

Tel: +31 6 20740318

E-mail: Laura.Seikritt@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments