SonicWall Returning Choice to Customers by Securing Any Mix of Cloud, Hybrid and Traditional Networks

SINGAPORE, Oct 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SonicWall, a global leader in physical, virtual and cloud-focused cybersecurity solutions, is emphasizing the return of customer choice for securing and scaling a mix of cloud, hybrid and traditional environments.



"Too many times organizations have been forced to change the way they operate in order to secure access to their networks, data, devices and people," said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "We've been busy innovating cloud and virtual solutions that help organizations secure complex blends of networks, including virtual, hybrid, cloud and on-premises deployments."



Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APAC, SonicWall added "The new normal has forced organizations in Asia Pacific to think about sustainable digitalization, which necessitates changes in the way they operate. Organizations in Asia Pacific are increasingly shifting their focus towards securing their cloud networks as part of their digitalization roadmap."



SonicWall's growing virtual, cloud and hybrid offerings leverage the best of the company's Boundless Cybersecurity approach to return deployment choices to the customer while solving real-world use cases faced by SMBs, enterprises, governments and MSSPs. SonicWall's core cloud solution offerings:



- Solve security and connectivity challenges for cloud-native and hybrid environments.



- Secure access to cloud and on-premises applications and virtualized workloads through modern zero-trust capabilities.



- Protect increasingly distributed and remote workforces through powerful virtualized security layers and zero-touch capabilities.



- Simplify threat detection and response by unifying security events and analytics in a single cloud-based dashboard, allowing easy visualization and management of high-risk alerts.



"The modern IT environment is rife with complexity that drives security and connectivity challenges, which can be further complicated when organizations require hybrid environments comprised of physical, virtual and SaaS offerings, and private and public cloud solutions," said IDC Research Director Chris Rodriguez. "Cybersecurity vendors that support these deployment options add tremendous financial and operational flexibility for their customers, and are also well suited for organizations that are in different stages of their cloud journey."



SonicWall Solves Today's Complex Security, Connectivity Challenges



SonicWall's cloud innovation is driven by the need to solve complex security and connectivity challenges by delivering power, flexibility and choice to customers and partners. SonicWall has collaborated with organizations worldwide to build some of the most secure and robust hybrid networks.



"The University of Pisa connects and secures a wide and distributed network of systems, users, applications and services to ensure our institution can provide the highest levels of on-campus and remote learning," said University of Pisa CIO Antonio Cisternino. "It's imperative that we're able to use the same trusted security controls, regardless of how we deploy them. Through their growing range of virtual, cloud and hybrid offerings, SonicWall gives us that choice and flexibility without sacrificing the security standards we require to protect and enable students, faculty and staff."



SonicWall ensures organizations are able to set their own deployment paths and cloud migration timelines - not forcing them into a rigid vendor-first approach. By providing cloud-based (e.g., virtual firewall and VPN), as-a-service (e.g., ZTNA, FWaaS) and on-premises (e.g., firewalls, VPN) options, SonicWall empowers customers to deploy what works for their architecture - and adopt cloud transformation at their pace.



These real-world hybrid environments are secured using a cohesive mix of virtual, cloud and on-premises offerings, including SonicWall NSv virtual firewalls, Cloud Edge Secure Access zero-trust security, appliance-free SMA virtual private networks (VPN), and Cloud App Security to protect SaaS applications.



Organizations are able to further scale and extend distributed environments by simultaneously deploying security across multiple locations - with minimal IT support - using Zero-Touch Deployment capabilities.



Implement Zero-Trust Security in as Few '15 Minutes'



With the influx of work-from-home access, companies require a simple and secure way of connecting their workforce to resources they need - wherever they're located.



SonicWall embraces zero-trust security as a tenet of cybersecurity in a perimeter-less, cloud-first reality. SonicWall helps organizations easily and quickly connect remote users to on-premises resources, cloud-hosted applications, branch offices and public clouds.



In as few as 15 minutes, SonicWall Cloud Edge Secure Access - the company's zero-trust network access (ZTNA) offering - quickly scales security beyond the perimeter through modern zero-trust principles. This results in logical trust zones that authenticate every user, device and location for secure access to only the specific services and resources they require.



Simplify Threat Detection, Visibility & Response



New in SonicWall Capture Security Center 3.0, Unified Insights brings analytics from across SonicWall products, including physical and virtual firewalls, wireless access points, switches and endpoint security products into a single, customizable dashboard. This provides a central, easy-to-use location for monitoring environments and troubleshooting incidents, eliminating the need to multi-task across different consoles.



Paired with SonicWall Analytics, Capture Security Center 3.0 can transform large volumes of data (spanning tens of thousands of firewall nodes) into actionable insights and defensive actions against hidden risks across networks, applications and users - all with the visibility, precision, speed and scale of the cloud.



Integrate Cloud-delivered Threat Protection Across Hybrid Environments



Regardless of deployment strategy, SonicWall ensures organizations can identify and block both known and unknown cyberattacks across traditional networks, public and private cloud infrastructure, and virtual environments by seamlessly integrating SonicWall physical and virtual firewalls when and where it makes sense for your business. The foundation of this ecosystem integrates with SonicWall's cloud-based Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) multi-engine sandbox service to stop advanced cyberattacks, including never-before-seen malware and ransomware.



To learn more about SonicWall's various cloud solutions, please visit



About SonicWall



SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit



