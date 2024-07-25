Sonoma County Financial Advisory Investment Resources For Retirees Announced

Magnum Financial (707-996-9664) has announced new low-cost investment tools available to all clients in Sonoma County.

Individuals in need of retirement income planning services, or those interested in lump-sum investing, can use these low-cost tools to create custom financial strategies tailored to their unique needs. With the direct assistance of the Magnum Financial team, those who are nearing retirement can gain the peace of mind necessary to confidently move forward with their investment plans.

The newly released tools include budgeting templates, methods to avoid common mistakes, competitive analysis information, and other planning resources. The resources are available to everyone in the Sonoma County area, regardless of an individual’s status as a Magnum Financial client.

Using these resources in concert with the direct financial advisory services available through Magnum, individuals in or near retirement can build dynamic strategies to take full advantage of social security, reduce taxes, account for inflation, and prepare for unexpected expenses. Overall, their team hopes to create long-term stability for their clients through the use of industry-leading, modern strategies.

The firm is offering these resources to Sonoma County residents to account for the location’s unique status as the second-oldest county in the Bay Area. With well over 100,000 residents over the age of 60, the number of people entering or about to enter retirement has never been higher there, leading to an increased demand for reliable investment information.

The Magnum Financial team is headed by Steve Bossio, a long-time industry veteran whose qualified assistance has already helped thousands in the Sonoma County area achieve peace of mind as they enter retirement. Notably, his focus is on the development of not only strategies but also behaviors that result in long-term stability and investment success.

The Magnum Financial team is available at 707-996-9664 to provide initial consultations to new clients throughout Sonoma County. Interested parties can visit the link below to access a wide range of helpful resources and tools that can be used to empower a more prosperous investment future.

Visit https://www.magnum-financial.com/ for more information.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Bossio

Email: Send Email

Organization: Magnum Financial

Address: 192 Sierra Pl, Sonoma, CA 95476, United States

Phone: +1-707-996-9664

Website: https://www.magnum-financial.com



