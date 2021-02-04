Soprano Design Launches First Whole of Government Communications Platform as a Service

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, a global leader in CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service), announced today its Whole of Government communication solution tuned specifically to meet the needs of large government messaging and capable of spanning across multiple government departments and agencies to become the platform of choice.

The Australia-hosted platform is dedicated for government communications and will be available to Australia government agencies starting March 1, with plans to expand hosting into select countries globally during 2021.

For the first time, governments can consolidate their existing G2C (government-to-citizen) services onto a single communications platform to better engage with their citizens.

"As governments increasingly compete for citizen's attention and trust, there's an increasingly pressing need for siloed government departments to band together to leverage more powerful communication technology, allowing them to roll out more engaging programs and to communicate in ways that build trust," said Dr. Richard Favero, CEO and Chairman at Soprano. "This is truly the next frontier in government communications, because as citizens, we want to be engaged with our government and we increasingly expect our government services to provide us with more thoughtful and trustworthy information. Enterprises already know that mobile messaging now offers powerful interactive ways of building this trust, and we're grateful we can begin to help governments with their mission to engage in meaningful ways with citizens."

Additional solution features include:

Available on the Australian Digital Marketplace – making it convenient for organizations to begin including sophisticated communications in their digital transformation process

Capabilities for the entire government body or on a dedicated individual department basis

Expertly secured and capable of being locally hosted for each corresponding government

A vast menu of off-the-shelf internal communications and intra-department applications, including a secure IP messaging capability with encryption and Common Criteria certification

The past year has made government officials worldwide acutely aware how every branch of their organization needs to send trusted communications as emergency scenarios of 2020 disrupted the status quo of proper and effective messaging. Given the shift of accelerated digital transformation in this sector, governments are reassessing how they can utilize common communication channels such as SMS, voice, email, WhatsApp and RCS to inform citizens regarding important announcements, daily appointments and reminders. This digital transformation pushes the confines and limitations of traditional approaches by government communication.

Soprano is a global enabler of government services worldwide and already powers some of the world's largest government organizations' communications needs. Soprano's expansive services include integrating with applications commonly used in social services, tax, voting and tax organisations but also with postal services, utilities, healthcare and mental health services, education programs, tourism, and more. Specific government services enabled by Soprano depend on the region needs.

Soprano's omnichannel enterprise mobile messaging platform helps government agencies around the world. The platform's omnichannel capabilities give governments the ability to transform the way they interact and reach communities across all departments such as finance, transportation, public health, education and security.

The platform also offers a powerful secure IP messaging capability that can integrate with government services, allowing organizations to offer G2C secure mobile messaging in adherence with applicable compliance laws.

Soprano's trusted mobile communication platform adheres to recommended best practices to provide a secure mobile messaging solution that can become part of a proactive IT security program, designed to minimise the risks and costs associated with service disruptions.

For more information on our government solutions, please visit: https://www.sopranodesign.com/solutions/government-mobile-messaging/.

ENDS

Related Links :

https://www.sopranodesign.com/