Soreide Law Group Announces Financial Fraud Recovery Service In Fort Lauderdale

Soreide Law Group (1-888-760-6552) launched legal support services for individuals who believe their financial advisors have engaged in negligent or fraudulent trading, excessive trading, misrepresentation, and similar activities.

—

Soreide Law Group specializes in securities law and has pledged to help protect individuals from brokerages engaging in malicious or overly risky behavior. With this new announcement, they begin taking on new clients to help individuals recoup undue losses through litigation.

For more information, visit https://www.securitieslawyer.com

The lawyers at Soreide Law Group are familiar with the many signs of negligent trading and can now help build litigation against stock brokers in conjunction with the Financial Industrial Regulatory Authority, or FINRA. Their partnership with FINRA allows Soreide to take advantage of statutes in state, local, common, and federal law to give clients the best chance of financial recovery through the arbitration process.

Lars Soreide, head lawyer at Soreide Law Group, worked at FINRA for several years, assembling cases against fraudulent brokers and helping those impacted recoup their losses. His latest move brings Soreide’s expertise to the general public, providing those who have suffered from the actions of unqualified brokerages with high-quality legal counsel.

While arbitration processes may be carried out by non-lawyers, Soreide Law Group provides trained experts in both the legal and financial framework of arbitration. The counsel they provide can keep the legal proceedings out of the courtroom while still being equipped to handle the complex proceedings that may transpire during FINRA arbitration.

Further, Soreide Law Group has established a database of brokerages and other entities currently under investigation for fraud or confirmed by FINRA’s independent team as being fraudulent or negligent in the past. This database is searchable and spans across a number of high-risk industries where excessive margin calls, over-concentration, and other irresponsible trading tactics are common.

Parties interested in accessing this new service can contact Soreide Law Group for a consultation and to discuss potential litigation. Clients pay no fee until funds are recovered, and in the case of no recovery, the firm will front the costs as a continuation of their ongoing commitment to customer service and to securing justice for their clients.

To find out more, visit https://www.securitieslawyer.com

Contact Info:

Name: Lars Soreide

Email: Send Email

Organization: Soreide Law Group

Address: 2401 East Atlantic Boulevard Suite 305, Pompano Beach, Florida 33062, United States

Website: https://www.securitieslawyer.com/



Release ID: 89087179

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.