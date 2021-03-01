SOS Limited Responds to Misleading "Short and Distort" Allegations

QINGDAO, China, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the "Company" or "SOS") was recently attacked by short sellers with distorted, misleading, and unsubstantiated claims regarding the Company. The Company also believes certain social media accounts of some Company board members may have been impersonated or disabled for short periods of time. The Company believes these attacks were purposefully designed to manipulate the price of the Company's shares, with the aim of causing a stock price decline in order to economically benefit the short sellers, to the detriment of the Company's public shareholders.

SOS stands behind the integrity of the Company and remains committed to maintaining transparency and the highest ethical principles. SOS reserves all rights that it may have against these short sellers and will defend itself vigorously against those behind these attacks and misleading allegations. The Company is preparing a more detailed response to the false innuendo and lies that are being spread about the Company. SOS looks forward to vigorously defending itself, addressing these matters and providing more information in the coming days.

The Company also plans to enhance its investor relations capabilities in the future. In the meantime, please submit any inquiries that you have about this rapidly developing situation to ir@sosyun.com. The Company will consider these inquiries and address them collectively in a consolidated response.

About SOS Limited

SOS transforms digital technology into data-driven operations through the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. We have created an SOS cloud emergency rescue service platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud (News Today, E-Commerce Today). This system provides marketing-related data, technology solutions, and technology-driven big data to clients such as insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, auto manufacturers, security providers, senior living assistance providers and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS's headquarters are located at Building 6, East Seaview Park, 298 Haijing Road, Yinzhu Str., West Coast New District, Qingdao. For more information, please visit: http://www.sosyun.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include the Company's planned response to the allegations of the short sellers, and the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the Company. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. SOS may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Due to known and unknown risks, our actual results may differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. SOS's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. SOS disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

