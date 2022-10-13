Sotera Announces Digital Patient Vital Sign Monitoring Solution For Early Sepsis

Sotera has introduced ViSi Mobile, a solution that provides remote, real-time access to vital sign data for medical professionals. This includes the early signs and symptoms of sepsis, such as a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, fever, shortness of breath, and confusion.

Sotera Digital Health has announced its innovative ViSi Mobile Monitoring System. The program allows medical professionals to detect early infection warning signs and improve patient outcomes.

The release highlights ViSi Mobile’s suite of advanced features and its potential to combat the rise of sepsis cases in the United States and internationally. The Sepsis Alliance reports that sepsis is the leading cause of hospitalization expenses in the United States. The yearly cost of acute sepsis hospitalization and skilled nursing care is estimated at $62 billion, and early monitoring and prevention can substantially reduce this cost.

ViSi Mobile offers medical practitioners real-time, remote access to vital sign data. This includes early signs and symptoms of sepsis, such as an elevated heart rate, decreased blood pressure, fever, and shortness of breath. The device also enables workers to detect patterns over time instead of just snapshots, thereby preventing sepsis from developing into a life-threatening condition.

The technology enables medical personnel to continue with their everyday duties and treat other patients, secure in the knowledge that ViSi Mobile will alert them if vital signs deviate from predetermined parameters. In the understaffed and underfunded health sector, this saves time and resources. The system can be connected with existing hospital technology, with alerts and updates delivered to staff phones and patient records submitted immediately.

Dr. Devin McCombie, the CEO of Sotera, states, “In today’s busy healthcare industry, early identification of patient deterioration matters. Even one Failure to Rescue event is one too many, creating staggering burdens for patients/families and hospitals. The catastrophic patient deterioration that occurs with the development of sepsis is often preceded by changes in the patient’s vital signs, and those changes are often missed because the deterioration occurs between spot check vital sign monitoring, and by the time staff realize something is wrong, the patient has already begun circling the drain.”

The ViSi Mobile System offers continuous monitoring comparable to a standard ICU. The system consists of a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs – Pulse Rate, Heart Rate (3 ECG Lead and 5 ECG Lead), SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), MAP, Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection, and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, and Asystole) – and relays the resulting data to clinicians. It also automatically updates the patient’s health record, reducing the burden on clinical staff.

System alerts can be customized to advise clinicians of fluctuations that indicate a patient’s health deterioration. This utilization of surveillance monitoring results in fewer Rapid Response Team activations, shorter lengths of stay (LOS) for ICU transfers, and earlier diagnosis and prevention of adverse events.

ViSi Mobile from Sotera aims to revolutionize critical care in US hospitals and care institutions with its improved suite of vital data sign monitoring and management capabilities.

