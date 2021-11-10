Sourceability CEO Jens Gamperl Named "Executive of the Year" by ASPENCORE Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards

The recognition highlights Gamperl's leadership as the founder of a global technology company transforming the electronic industry's supply chain through digital products and services

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jens Gamperl, CEO of Sourceability, LLC. has been named "Executive of the Year" in the prestigious ASPENCORE Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards. The awards recognize outstanding companies, products, and people that are impacting today's electronics industry.

This recognition builds on an exceptional year for Gamperl as both Sourcengine and Sourceability surpassed their 2021 goals. Sourcengine, the electronic component industry's leading e-commerce marketplace for professional buyers, had a 500% year-over-year increase in traffic, and boosted orders year-over-year by 480% amid ongoing component shortages. Meanwhile, Sourceability, the global technology company that is at the forefront of digitalizing the supply chain, saw a more than a 200% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2021.

"I am grateful to ASPENCORE for this prestigious award during the most volatile year our industry has experienced in decades. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the global chip shortage, at Sourceability we've remained steadfast in our mission to drive innovation to meet the ever-changing needs of the electronic components supply chain," said Gamperl. "It is an honor to be recognized as a leader within the electronics industry precisely at such an important time in the industry as we focus on how to close supply chain vulnerabilities and revitalize manufacturing."

Presented by ASPENCORE, the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards program has been honoring outstanding companies in recognition of their outstanding performance and positive contributions to the electronics industry for twenty years. ASPENCORE's media properties include EE Times, EDN, and Electronic Products. Winners are elected by a committee comprised of ASPENCORE global senior industry analysts and online users from Asia, the US and Europe.

