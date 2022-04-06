SourceLess Blockchain, a New Technology With Real Potential - Creating the First World Wide Blockchain

DELAWARE CITY, Del., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceLess is a revolutionary technology that uses Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections and Str.domain as the account identifier to connect every human and every existing Blockchain, in a Web3 platform, creating the first World Wide Blockchain under SourceLess Platform.

The World Wide Blockchain (WWB) is an information system where documents and other web resources are incorruptible through end-to-end encryption, identified by a SourceLess Domain (domain, such as STR.example) and are accessible on the internet using the SourceLess platform. Web3 resources are transferred via Distributed Ledger and Peer-to-Peer technology and can be accessed by users through a software application, called the SourceLess Platform. The World Wide Blockchain is not equivalent to the Internet, which preceded the Web in one form or another more than two decades ago and is based on associated technologies.

SourceLess team of experts will help anyone select the perfect blockchain domain name, register it and make sure it is protected by SourceLess Blockchain.

Blockchain allows a secure and effective way to place the blockchain domain's ownership for life on the public register and free it from the control of any human being or central authority.

Blockchain software together with Distributed Ledger Technology, and Web 3.0 ecosystem using STR.domains, are creating a new web platform with protocols different from the www, encrypted and decentralised.

The ecosystem on which SourceLess is based will not allow the execution of any malware or computer virus; based on the blockchain features, the blockchain identity will not allow any malicious attempts on the Internet, and the digital identity will be a White Label product using KYC and AML protection and will not allow identity theft, so the information will be protected by Blockchain, DLT, and Peer-2-Peer network with 256-bit encryption, from Web2 to Web3.

The SourceLess Platform can store all types of data and provide addresses for a wide variety of use cases, from identity registration to starting a decentralized business. The system is designed to make it easy for anyone to access the blockchain without having to understand all the details of how it works.

The founders of SourceLess Blockchain are a trio of experts in three different areas, bringing full benefit to the project.

Alexandru Stratulat, founder of Sourceless, is a Blockchain Architect & DLT Software Engineer.

Iulian Bondari, co-founder of SourceLess, is an expert in advertising production, web and graphic design.

Bogdan Voinea, co-founder of SourceLess, is a businessman with a unique vision, having great experience in business development.

More details about SourceLess and the team behind it: https://sourceless.io/team



Stay close to the biggest technology event in 2022, Dubai SourceLess Week.

The power to shape the world!



Iulian Bondari

marketing@sourceless.io

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment