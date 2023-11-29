Sourcepass Joins Acronis to Bring Advanced Cloud Backup Protection to #TeamUp Partner Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis , a global leader in cyber protection, and Sourcepass, Inc., are pleased to announce their official partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers. The partnership will enhance the NBA team’s data backup strategy using Acronis' advanced technology solutions to protect critical data and systems. The Acronis’ #TeamUp Partner Program exclusively offers managed service providers (MSPs), like Sourcepass, an opportunity to join forces with global sports teams to keep their data safe.



“Recognizing the importance of ongoing and evolving data protection for our corporate and cloud backup solutions, we decided to team up with Acronis and Sourcepass,” said Sasha Puric, 76ers Chief Technology Officer. The team is excited to partner with one of the leading cloud data backup solutions, further enabling us with efficient and effective strategies.”

Through the #TeamUp partnership, Sourcepass will support the Philadelphia 76ers managed data backup support services. Sourcepass will also provide the Philadelphia 76ers with integration and support services for Acronis disaster recovery services. The partnership will provide the managed service provider (MSP) with powerful sports marketing and business development opportunities including attendance at networking events, case studies, and more.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the 76ers,” said Matt McCarthy, Sourcepass Chief Client Officer. “Leveraging our expertise of managed support services and the Acronis technology, we will enable the 76ers organization to focus on the promising season ahead.”

The collaboration involving Sourcepass, the Philadelphia 76ers, and Acronis, represents a momentous achievement in Acronis' #TeamUp mission to equip professional sports teams with world-class data hybrid cloud backup.

"I’m so proud of all we’ve achieved with this #TeamUp program. This partnership is another victory for all of us, both as IT professionals and sports fans,” said Pat Hurley, Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “A strong sports team is a team that can keep its head in the game, and we’re honored to deliver that assurance. Combined with Sourcepass’ impressive track record as an MSP, I’m confident we’re setting the Philadelphia 76ers up for a successful season.”

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 1800 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 53 playoff appearances over 74 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) property.

