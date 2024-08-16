South Korea Eco-Tourism & Green Attractions: 2024 Travel, Culture Guide Released

Ever Wonder Adventure has released a report on Eco-Tourism in South Korea which includes tourist activities ranging from Seoul to Seoraksan National Park, and at Suwan, a UNESCO World Heritage city.

Eco-friendly tourism offers travelers methods for exploring the wonders of the natural world, without damaging sensitive ecosystems. This new report launched by Ever Wonder Adventure explores environmentally friendly techniques for exploring South Korean sites, ranging from ancient forests to sprawling castles.

More information about eco-tourism in South Korea, planning an environmentally conscious trip, and a list of popular attractions can be found at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/south-korea-adventure

Without leaving Seoul, the new report explains how tourists can experience several eco-friendly adventures right inside the city. One of the most popular attractions for eco-tourists is the Seoul Forest, which covers 595,000 square meters, and is known for its cherry blossoms in the Spring, and Gingko Tree Forest in the Autumn.

Ever Wonder Adventure also highlights the Cheonggyecheon Stream, a 10 km long waterway that flows through the center of Seoul, with several attractions along its length. At night, visitors are encouraged to follow the Cheonggyecheon Stream to view the Candle Fountain, or visit the Palseokdam wishing wells, which are constructed using stones selected from each of South Korea’s 8 provinces.

Travelers are also encouraged to visit Seoul City Hall, to see the Green Wall Vertical Forest, which is made up of more than 70,000 plants. This vertical green space extends as high as the 7th floor, approximately the size of a soccer field, and is listed in the Guinness World Records as the largest vertical garden on Earth.

The full report also explores several popular destinations outside of Seoul, such as the city of Gyeongju, where visitors can tour ancient palaces, temples, and burial mounds. Sometimes called “the museum without walls,” Gyeongju is believed to have more visible ruins, temples, and historical artifacts than anywhere else in the country.

Ever Wonder Adventure showcases locations with political history, year-round hiking trails, and UNESCO world heritage sites in the full report. Eco-tourists can also find detailed information about how to travel around South Korea without having a negative impact on the environment.

South Korea is a popular tourist destination with many pristine sites, and Ever Wonder Adventure encourages all visitors to make environmentally friendly choices while visiting. The full report includes details about sustainable accommodations, eco-friendly packing suggestions, and strategies for leaving no trace.

An excerpt from the full report explains, "From the bustling streets of Seoul to the hidden gems beyond, South Korea offers a smorgasbord of eco-friendly experiences that cater to both adventurous souls and culture vultures."

More information about Ever Wonder Adventure, eco-tourism around the world, and traveling without a trace can be found at https://bit.ly/Buy-Korea

