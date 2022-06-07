South Korean Seminar to Outline Nation’s Growing Role and Risks in Financial-Crime Fight

MIAMI, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Korea’s fight against money laundering will soon be bolstered by new recruits from the public and private sectors after lawmakers, academics, and other stakeholders gather at the National Assembly on June 8th for a seminar on the evolution of the nation’s anti-financial crime (AFC) regime. Hosted by the Korea AML Academic Society, the 3-hour “Seminar on the Prevention of Financial Crimes and AML” will feature remarks by representatives of the country’s legislature, cryptocurrency sector, and AFC compliance industry, including Mr. Geun-Seob Song, the ACAMS Country Business Development Director of Korea and newly-appointed President of the Korea Association of Anti-Money Laundering (KaAML).



Mr. Song, who last year became the first private-sector recipient of the Financial Services Commission’s prestigious Anti-Money Laundering Merit commendation, will deliver the seminar’s opening remarks ahead of speeches by Rep. Kim Yong-pan of the People Power Party, Yoon Chang-hyun of the People Power Party, and ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. Launched in 2007 to mark the creation of the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), the Anti-Money Laundering Merit commendation received by Mr. Song is awarded annually to an exemplary AML expert working in the Financial Supervisory Service, Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Korea Customs Service, National Tax Service, National Police Agency, other eligible law-enforcement agencies, or the financial sector.

The seminar in June underscores South Korea’s growing role in the fight against financial crime as the nation continues to pioneer global efforts to regulate and supervise the crypto-asset industry.

“More and more, South Korea is proving to the world that it is committed to dismantling money laundering networks, and there’s no better way to do that than by convening gatherings such as this one to raise awareness and foster greater collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “When lawmakers, regulators, law enforcement officials, and business leaders work in tandem, criminals learn the hard way that financial crime doesn’t always pay.”

“As a mission-driven organization for AFC professionals, ACAMS is grateful that the Korea Academic Society has given us this opportunity to play a role in what we hope will be one of many such gatherings,” said Liles. “We’re also very proud of all of the hard work Geun-Seob Song has undertaken to support and educate compliance practitioners throughout Korea.”

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 90,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Lashvinder Kaur

lkaur@acams.org

+44 7388 264478