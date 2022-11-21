Southco Introduces New Products to Popular Cam Latch Line

E5 Cam Latch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 November 2022 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of cam latches with three new products targeting specific customer use cases. Soutcho's E5 Cam Latch series makes it possible to provide secure, reliable door closure with a simple 90-degree turn. The comprehensive line includes both fixed-grip and adjustable-grip options, providing the ideal solution for a wide range of industries including HVAC, industrial machinery, off-highway vehicles, and bus and coach.Southco's new cam latch products include a Low Profile Wing Knob, a Wing Knob with Shuttered Lock Plug, and a Key-Locking Mini Cam Latch. The Low Profile Wing Knob is an extension of Southco's E5-9 wing knobs, offering hand actuation of the cam latch with a more compact wing size. The Low Profile Wing Knob delivers affordable simplicity in applications where space is at a premium. These latches are a cost-effective choice for service or maintenance doors on construction vehicles or industrial equipment.Southco's E5-9 Wing Knob with Shuttered Lock Plug features improved sealing for harsh environments and applications with a large amount of debris. The latch enables key-locking security with an improved shutter. The shuttered lock plug offers resilient protection against dust, debris and water, making it a suitable solution for construction equipment service doors and ATVs.The Key-Locking Mini Cam Latch is an extension of the popular E5 Mini Cam Latch line, adding a key-locking capability for increased security. The new mini cam latch is available in both key-locking wing knoband low profile key-locking or tool secured versions, offering a secure solution even in applications with limited space.For more information about the latest Southco's E5 Cam Latch, please visit https://www.southco.com/E5-CamLatch Hashtag: #Southco

