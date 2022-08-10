Southco Introduces Stylish New Corrosion-Resistant Stainless Steel Positioning Hinge

E6 Stainless Steel Hinge

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has recently expanded its successful E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge series to include a corrosion-resistant cast stainless steel version that provides superior durability in harsh outdoor environments. With its stylish, highly polished finish and powerful holding torque, the E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge features a refined look and provides long lasting, maintenance-free performance.E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provide reliable positioning with consistent operating efforts and eliminate the need for gas struts or other secondary support components to hold doors or panels in position. Southco's E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinges are preset during the manufacturing process and guarantee performance without adjustment for the lifetime of most applications.Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, "The stainless steel E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge is a premium product that provides maximum corrosion resistance and a stylish, polished appearance. The ergonomic and attractive E6 Hinge is ideal for marine, medical and food equipment applications."For more information about the latest Southco's E6 Hinge, please visit https://southco.com/E6-Hinge Hashtag: #Southco

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.



