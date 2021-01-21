Southco’s New Bifold Torque Hinge Improves Fold-out Table Operation in Transportation Interiors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 January 2021 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of position control hinges with a new solution designed for fold-out tables used in passenger transit interior applications. Southco's AH-2E Bifold Constant Torque Hinge uses friction to increase control of 180 degree fold-out tables, preventing the flaps from falling open during operation and improving the end user experience.





Southco's AH-2E Bifold Constant Torque Hinge provides consistent, smooth operation, allowing passengers to safely position fold-out tables on moving vehicles such as trains, airplanes, and motor coaches. Integrated constant torque allows the table to be held in position at any angle, preventing it from falling open while the vehicle is in motion. With improved aesthetics and enhanced reliability, the AH-2E is an ideal upgrade from traditional free-swinging hinges and dampening devices.

With its flush mount design, the AH-2E Bifold Constant Torque Hinge occupies minimal application space and allows a table to be deployed to a secure horizontal position and folded and stowed flat. Constructed of robust materials, the AH-2E delivers reliable, maintenance-free performance and delivers enhanced safety, with its controlled motion preventing trapped fingers and flush design eliminating pinch points along the joint.

Global Product Manager Stewart Beck adds, "The AH-2E Bifold Constant Torque Hinge achieves a new level of safety and performance for fold-out tables in passenger transit applications in the Rail, Bus & Coach and Aerospace industries. With its integrated constant torque technology, the AH-2E provides an upgrade from existing free-operating solutions by enabling controlled motion that keeps the table from falling open onto the passenger's lap."

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.