Southeast Asia's Global Debut: Startups in the Spotlight at Tech in Asia Conference 2021

Participants will get to visit exhibits of over 60 hot startups from Southeast Asia , watch Asia's finest compete head-to-head in the survival of the fittest, and join virtual roundtables led by tech industry leaders

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Asia, one of Southeast Asia's leading online media platforms that focuses on news and analysis of Asia's vibrant tech and startup industry - will host its annual flagship Tech in Asia Conference this year from 12 to 14 October 2021. The conference, which will be held virtually as its predecessor was in 2020, is titled "Southeast Asia's Global Debut". Participants will be privy to tips and strategies shared by leading founders, investors, and key decision-makers in early-stage and maturing startups on how they are maximising their business opportunities by harnessing technology. Some of the prominent speakers at this year's conference are Aaron Tan, CEO of Carro; Neneng Goenadi, Country Managing Director, Grab Indonesia and Rachmat Kaimuddin, CEO of Bukalapak.



Southeast Asia’s Global Debut, Tech in Asia Conference 2021

This conference will mark the 10th edition of the annual flagship event since 2012, and the second virtual conference that Tech in Asia will be hosting. The conference will revolve around "Southeast Asia's Global Debut", in light of the record-breaking IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, investments, and SPACs currently making global headlines. In-depth discussion and insights from local tech leaders on the upcoming opportunities and potential that Southeast Asia has on the global stage will also be discussed.

Panel sessions at the conference will feature prominent figures such as Carro's CEO, Aaron Tan, who will talk about demystifying the rise of Southeast Asia's automotive sector. Emtek's Managing Director, Sutanto Hartono, and Grab Indonesia's Country Managing Director, Neneng Goenadi, will discuss their strategic alliance to drive the digitalization of small and medium enterprises in Indonesia. Other notable speakers include Rachmat Kaimuddin, CEO of Bukalapak, Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka, and Vincent Iswara, CEO and Co-founder of DANA Indonesia, an affiliate of Alibaba - who is in strategic talks to partner with Ovo, a digital payment platform that is part of the SoftBank Group Corporation.

Willis Wee, Founder and CEO of Tech in Asia, said, "Despite the challenges that the pandemic has brought us, we are honored to host our annual conference once again to celebrate the growth and development of the startup ecosystem. This year we want to shine the spotlight on the untapped potential that startups in Southeast Asia have in the global playing ground. We believe that this is an invaluable opportunity especially for ESG startups to showcase their mettle and for the industry as a whole, to come together as a community in the face of these difficult times."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit a range of 60 hot startup exhibits and showcases from the Virtual Startup Factory, as well as a 1-on-1 "speed dating" event to match startups and investors. Participants will also be able to access the Startup Arena Pitch Battle Finals, where viewers will get to watch the final round of TiA's premier startup pitch competition live. The competition this year saw 18 startups in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sector, vying head-to-head for venture capital funding. In addition, there will also be a virtual roundtable hybrid networking event for participants to gain in-depth insight and make meaningful connections.

For the agenda of Tech in Asia Conference 2021, please visit: https://conference.techinasia.com/

