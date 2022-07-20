Southeast Asia's Premier Digital Conference, Wild Digital, Takes It Up A Notch In Its Eighth Comeback With Prime Minster Of Malaysia To Officiate the Event

Guest of Honour, the Malaysian Minister of Finance, will be sitting down with Catcha Group's CEO, Patrick Grove for a special Fireside Chat

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Digital, Southeast Asia's leading tech conference powered by Catcha Group, will be hosting its eighth flagship conference. After running virtually for the last two years, the two-day exclusive tech conference is back in-person this 6 and 7 September at Le Meridien Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Malaysia's Prime Minister YAB Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and Minister of Finance YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul bin Tengku Abdul Aziz are Guests of Honour at Wild Digital Southeast Asia Conference 2022.

Themed Unlocking Asia's Evolving Tech Future, Wild Digital's Southeast Asia conference will see a gathering of over 1,000+ attendees and 70+ speakers, featuring the region's leading tech players, disruptors and pundits among them.

As news of massive tech layoffs made its rounds worldwide in recent months, it raises the question: "How will Southeast Asia's tech darlings and its thriving tech landscape, which saw record-breaking growth over the last two years, brace for the tougher times ahead?" Canvassing across the hottest tech verticals such as Ecommerce, Agritech, Digital Banking, Insurtech, Fintech, Healthtech, as well as the latest Internet evolution—Web3, and the Metaverse, attendees can expect to hear firsthand from global and regional heavyweights such as Nium, Snowflake, Boost, Meta, Gobi Partners, Golden Gate Ventures, and the likes. The speakers will be sharing their insights and observations of the upcoming trends and evolutions as the ecosystem brace for another season of change via the various rapid-fire sessions and fireside chats.

"2022 promises to be a year of extraordinary growth for the Southeast Asian tech industry. Restrictions on physical interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen growing demands by consumers for new digital and online-based solutions. Amid the crisis, we have seen the acceleration of ecommerce, fintech and logistics industries. New technologies such as Web3 and Metaverse are also being adopted by Southeast Asian tech entities.

When trouble rises, entrepreneurs strive to find ways to overcome the obstacles. Although the reason for the recession is completely different now, it's a good opportunity to create something that solves problems generated by the shift to the online world. We believe that Wild Digital is a platform that offers valuable insights into the future of Southeast Asia's tech industry," said Patrick Grove, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group.

Confirmed speakers include:

YAB DATO' SRI ISMAIL SABRI BIN YAAKOB

Malaysia's Prime Minister

Malaysia's Finance Minister

General Partner, Vertex Ventures SEA

Co-Founder & COO, Nium

Managing Partner, Jungle Ventures

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Society Pass

Check out the full speaker lineup here.

HOW TO BE PART OF WILD DIGITAL SOUTHEAST ASIA 2022

There are several on-going ticket promotions: Early Bird, Women in Tech, and Startup Pass. Enterprise rates are also available for corporates or organizations. Please email hello@wilddigital.com for more info.

Early bird tickets available here.

For more information on the event, click here.

Head over to wilddigital.com to find out how to be part of this year's most exciting regional tech conference yet.

ABOUT CATCHA GROUP

Founded in 1999, Catcha Group is one of the most established internet groups in Southeast Asia. The Group's vision is entrepreneurs first and they have been building and investing in disruptive technology companies around the world for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Australia.

Since its inception, Catcha Group has completed over 70 corporate transactions, and brought six companies from their early stages to a public listing or sale, with an aggregate valuation of over US$1 billion. In February 2021, Catcha listed Catcha Investment Corp, a US$300 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), on the NYSE to merge with businesses in the new economy sectors. Most recently, Catcha invested in Carsome, Southeast Asia's largest integrated car ecommerce platform and Malaysia's first tech unicorn.

Find out more: www.catchagroup.com

ABOUT WILD DIGITAL

Since 2015, Wild Digital has been driving Catcha Group's vision of supporting entrepreneurs by giving them a platform on Southeast Asia's premier tech conference. Wild Digital's extensive network of leaders, investors and chief executives allow attendees the opportunity to gain exclusive insights into the future of technology and digital creativity from the BEST of the BEST, all in one place.

Being part of Wild Digital's ecosystem connects you with some of the best minds in the digital ecosystem – while the community collectively comes together to share their bold and wild visions for building great disruptive companies.

