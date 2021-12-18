Southern ON Car Repairs Shop Estimate/Cost Comparison And Location Tool Launched

The launch of the online car repair cost comparison tool Auto Fix Buddy gives motorists in Southern Ontario, Toronto, and throughout the Southern Ontario region access to local, affordable, reliable mechanics, and instant repair quotes.

—

Online car repair comparative marketplace Auto Fix Buddy is launching its services in Ontario, Canada. Motorists in Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and throughout the province now have access to a tool that allows them to evaluate repair shop services, customer reviews, costs, and shop locations before booking an appointment. Auto Fix Buddy helps level what can often be a difficult playing field as participating repair shops price their services based on what the local market will bear.

More information can be found at https://autofixbuddy.com

Auto Fix Buddy is launching its car repair comparison tool in Ontario, Canada. Vehicle owners in Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara Falls and throughout the province who are in need of a local, affordable, reliable mechanic can use the service to instantly find a list of recommended repair shops in their neighborhood. Auto repair shop owners can sign up to participate in the platform’s services as a cost-effective way of gaining exposure and acquiring more customers.

The first of its kind, the Auto Fix Buddy car repair marketplace is designed to help vehicle owners save significantly on necessary maintenance and repairs. It also helps vehicle owners find mechanics in their area that specialize in the services they need.

Shop owners that sign up for Auto Fix Buddy benefit from a reduction in marketing costs while amplifying their exposure and gaining new customers. Instead of contracting SEO specialists to compete on Google, or digital advertising specialists to implement pricey cost-per-click campaigns, mechanics can have their services, location, and contact information featured on Auto Fix Buddy where in-market consumers are actively searching for their expertise.

The platform is easy to use, and intuitive. The landing page features two search fields, one for the make of their vehicle and one for their location. Simply by completing these fields car owners will instantly be provided with a list of recommended repair shops in their area. The platform comes with filters that allow users to hone their search and a map with pins to help with location comparisons and contact information.

With the launch of Auto Fix Buddy in Ontario, Canada, vehicle owners throughout the province now have instant access to the affordable repair services they need.

Visit https://autofixbuddy.com to find out more.

Contact Info:

Name: Adams Mumuni

Email: Send Email

Organization: Auto Fix Buddy

Address: 597 Leblanc Road

Phone: 2094160771

Website: https://autofixbuddy.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6JsChRAafs

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/southern-on-car-repairs-shop-estimatecost-comparison-and-location-tool-launched/89056431

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89056431