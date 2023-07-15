Southern Van Hire Expands its Operations to Bath, Skegness & Beccles to Meet Growing Demand in the Localities

The van provider will offer more range of choices to local communities.

—

Southern Van Hire, a van rental services provider in the UK, has announced expanding its coverage area to three new locations in Bath, Skegness and Beccles. This decision is in response to a high number of inquiries that they have been receiving from the local communities in these areas.

The company conducted a detailed analysis of their competitors to identify deficiencies in their van rental offerings. Their team, led by founder Peter Goodwin visited Bath, Skegness and Beccles to collect feedback from the local community about their pain points. It allowed them to introduce van rental offerings specific to their needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Goodwin, a veteran of the industry for over 20 years, commented, "We are excited to expand our operations to new locations in the UK. We already have clients from these areas requesting us to open our branch closer to them. Our offerings have been designed to meet the local dynamics of these areas and will lead to a new chapter in the van rental industry over here. The expansion into Bath, Skegness, and Beccles will benefit our clients and contribute to the local economies by creating employment and supporting local businesses. Our investment in these regions demonstrates our commitment to the UK market and desire to forge strong partnerships with people in the areas. I would also like to thank our existing clients who have rented our vans for their businesses for several years. Without their trust, it would not have been possible."

According to their research, there is a renewed interest in people looking to visit the countryside because of its green and picturesque environment. The expansion will lead to more tourists from both within the UK and outside of it hiring their vans, as they offer more space for groups and luggage.

"Skegness is one of the best coastal resort towns in the country, with theme parks, beachfront, nature reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and open-air museums. No wonder many places want to visit there with their friends and families. Tired of the hustle and bustle, people from the cities go to the countryside to spend time with nature and refresh themselves. Similarly, Bath and Becceles also have many places people want to visit. People visit Becceles for its recreational activities, such as angling and sailing. At the same time, tourists come to Bath to check out honey-coloured Georgian buildings throughout the city that make the city look beautiful. This is demand that we will be trying to meet with affordable van rental services," he added.

They are also getting demand for group travel for events like bachelor parties, weddings, family or school reunions, and corporate workshops. The high demand has led to the company investing millions of pounds in acquiring a new range of vans to be stationed in the new branches. During the acquisition, they were particular about starting on the right foot and only invested in vans that prioritize safety, comfort, fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Peter continued concerning the company's investment in new vans, "We have invested in new vans, including small, medium, and large-sized vehicles for all groups. These vans have a seating capacity of up to 17 people. They offer advanced safety and amenities so people can have a fun and safe journey. We have learned that many people are concerned about their travel costs and ecological footprint. That is why all the vans we have acquired are fuel efficient, which helps reduce transportation costs and their overall carbon footprint. As new entrants to this region, we want to help protect the stunning environment and magnificent buildings from getting affected due to high pollution levels. Our fuel-efficient vans are also perfect for companies that have a limited budget and want to show that they are an ethical business. The cost savings can help them improve their overall bottom line and their business's sustainability. We are optimistic about the future and want everyone to know that we will continue updating our vehicle fleet to meet clients' needs."

This is part of a growing trend of businesses looking outwards to meet their mobility needs instead of spending cash on acquiring the vans. Van rentals are seen as more convenient, with people not having to worry about depreciation and maintenance.

Peter added, "Customers in these new locations can expect the same level of service, free delivery and pickup, one-way rental, European insurance coverage and unlimited mileage that they have been accustomed to in all of our locations. To facilitate clients to streamline their mobility, we try to offer as affordable pricing as possible. Besides vans, they also offer state-of-the-art minibuses and different types of cars. This ensures that high costs don't cause them to postpone the important events in their lives."

The company has already signed contracts with businesses in diverse industries to become its long-term leasing provider of vans. Individuals and businesses that want to learn more about Southern Van Hire's branch locations, services, and rental pricing can visit their website today. They can also contact the company in case of any queries using the information mentioned below.

About Southern Van Hire

Southern Van Hire is a UK-based van contract hiring and leasing company providing mobility solutions to diverse industries for over 25 years. Initially based in Havant, Portsmouth, Southampton and the surrounding areas, the company has expanded to several locations across the UK. Their full range of services includes contract hire, finance lease, personal contract hire, lease purchase, flex-lease, fleet management and leaseback. They also offer a range of vans with customer-oriented options, including flexible rental options and transparent pricing.

Contact Info:

Name: Peter Goodwin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Southern Van Hire

Address: Technopole, Kingston Cres, North End, Portsmouth PO2 8FA, United Kingdom

Website: https://www.southernvanhire.co.uk/



Release ID: 89102496

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.