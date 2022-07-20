Southwest Networks Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2022 NextGen 101 List

—

The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others.

Given that they represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the growth organizations to watch in the channel today. This year’s NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Southwest Networks to the 2022 NextGen 101.

"We are honored to be among the top 101 industry-leading managed service https://www.channelfutures.com/msps and technology providers that are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the industry and our clients," said Matt Disher, President, Southwest Networks, Inc. "A big thank you to our employees, partners and clients for making this possible."

Channel Futures strives to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.

“The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices — all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses,” said Allison Francis, senior news editor at Channel Futures. “These companies truly represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. They are most assuredly some of the most watched organizations in the channel today.”

“As the technology industry and channel enter a very challenging market, channel leaders are looking for ways to accelerate growth. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 represents some of the fastest-growth and high-potential MSPs in the market today. These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before. They truly represent the future of the channel, said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.

The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Southwest Networks

Throughout vast changes in technology and world affairs, Southwest Networks keeps their promise to defend their clients’ data, providing the best protections available against cyber-attacks. This level of commitment should come as no surprise, as the firm, a managed services provider that caters to small and medium-sized businesses in and around Palm Desert, California, was founded and is currently led by a former member of the US Marine Corps. Exuding integrity mirroring Marine values, the company seeks to provide top-tier, enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector within their small business budgets, striving to eliminate IT issues before they cause expensive downtime.

Contact Info:

Name: Allison Francis

Email: Send Email

Organization: Channel Futures and MSP 501

Website: http://channelfutures.com



Release ID: 89078292

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.