S&P maintains Fosun International's long term issuer credit rating as BB, outlook stable

HONG KONG, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 1 June, S&P Global Rating published its latest report on Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") credit rating, maintaining Fosun International outlook as "Stable"; and affirmed "BB" on Fosun International's long term issuer credit rating and its guaranteed senior unsecured debt. S&P has published the relevant updates on its website.

Fosun has been steadfastly fulfilling its mission of "creating happier lives for families worldwide", strengthening its presence in four business segments: Health, Happiness, Wealth and Intelligent Manufacturing. It is also one of the few companies in China which has global operation and investment capabilities and has built up a solid technology and innovation capabilities. Currently, Fosun is forging ahead with its "profound industry operations + industrial investment" strategy, driving the sustainable development of Fosun's ecosystem of businesses and providing high-quality products and services for families around the world. Thanks to the diversified and globalized asset portfolio Fosun has developed over years, the Group gained the ability to weather volatility in capital market and adversity in business environment. S&P's stable rating is a footnote to our achievements.

In the future, Fosun International will continue to optimize its diversified and globalized asset portfolio, pursue the "profound industry operations + industrial investment" strategy, and consistently invest in and solidify its technology innovation capability. All these will allow the Group to grasp opportunities in crises and the ever-changing situation, thereby making solid yet bold progress for its growth and development.

About Fosun

Founded in 1992, Fosun is a global innovation-driven consumer group dedicated to providing high-quality products and services for families around the world in Health, Happiness, Wealth, and Intelligent Manufacturing segments. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). In 2021, Fosun International's total revenue was RMB161.3 billion and total assets amounted to RMB806.4 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.