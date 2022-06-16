SPA Villa - Urban Retreat & Beyond at Regent Taipei

In-Room SPA Treatments, Private Fitness Area, Personalized Butler Service, Villa-Type Living Space, and Healthy Dining

TAIPEI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated in the heart of Zhongshan district, overlooking the meandering cityscape of Taipei, Regent Hotel's pristine SPA Villa floor offers the first and only unprecedented urban retreat in Taipei, taking guests on a reawakening journey to wellness of mind, body and soul.

Tucked into the 20th floor of Regent Taipei, the SPA Villa floor embodies all that is tranquil and healing about the spirit of wellness. Housing a collection of beautiful 47-square meter Penthouses, a newly completed fitness space, and the prestigious Wellspring SPA – a World Spa Award Winner for 6 consecutive years and a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star winner of 2022, the SPA Villa floor offers guests with an all-inclusive space to relax and unwind. Guests can enjoy personalized butler service, exclusive in-room SPA treatments, essential oil aromatherapy baths, and indulge in luxurious wellness buffet breakfast.

The SPA Villa floor provides the only villa-type living space in Taipei that combines SPA elements with southern style resort design, offering a sense of elegance and complacency for travelers through top-tier accommodation and soothing resort atmosphere. The SPA Villa penthouses feature meticulous services provided by the Wellness Butlers and comes with 3 in-room treatment options to choose from. "Crystal Massage" relieves stress and pressure on the eyes and head, "Spring Breeze Massage" stretches muscles and relaxes tendons to activate blood flow, and "Orchid Massage" effectively relieves eye fatigue and improves facial bloating and insomnia. Guests are provided with complimentary essential oil baths with four options to choose from, and a 15% off discount on other additional treatments and Wellspring products during their stay.

Reserve yourself a rejuvenating SPA vacation starting at NTD$5,580 per person per room or NT$7,580 for two people traveling together with breakfast included.

Silks Hotel Group took the lead to strictly prevent staff layoffs or wage reductions during the pandemic, and further offered constructive suggestions to the government to facilitate the hospitality and service industry. In order to ensure the safety of our guests, Regent Taipei implemented a variety of epidemic prevention measures, such as UVC sterilization air purification equipment, US military Grade-A infrared image thermometer, compulsory electronic check-in and online take-out platform. In addition, through successfully transforming into an urban resort with its unprecedented "Regent City Cruise" concept and developing "Take Regent Home" e-commerce platform, Regent Taipei aspires to become a world leading model of creativity and innovation in the hotel industry. In the pursuit of excellence, Regent Taipei aims to achieve its company mission– bring the best of the world to Taiwan, and the best of Taiwan to the world.

For Reservations, please contact ­­­­­­­­­­2523-8000 (ext. Reservation Team)

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (the former FIH Regent Group) is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The Group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: the cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place; the hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks; the art and design focused boutique Silks Club; the crossover urban resort Silks X; and the midscale stylish hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotel business, Silks Hotel Group also expands its footprint in the Food and Beverage and Fast-Food industry, operating restaurants in many renowned attractions.