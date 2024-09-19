Space 18th SDG Coalition Launches United Nations Summit Series

Global Leaders in Space Development to Promote Civilian-Led Space Sustainability

The Space 18th SDG Coalition, an alliance of over 100 global space-focused organizations, announces its participation in the United Nations Summit of the Future with a series of events focused on the future of civilian-led space development and its impact on sustainability in Space and on Earth. The series begins with a Symposium and Workshop on Sept. 19, 2024, at United Nations Plaza, New York. It continues with a Media Mixer and Press Conference on Sept. 20 in partnership with the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York. The series concludes with the live webinar releasing the Report and Recommendations on Oct. 10, 2024.

Adriano V. Autino, the founding coordinator of the Space 18th SDG Coalition and co-founder and former president of Space Renaissance International (SRI), emphasized the urgency of civilian-led space development. "Our collective future is inextricably tied to the responsible expansion and exploration of space," Autino said. "Through collaborative efforts like this, we can push for new frameworks that ensure the peaceful use of outer space for all."

The Space 18th SDG Coalition is working to shift the narrative from space development being a government and military domain to one with civilian leadership. The coalition’s goal is to adopt space policies and harness space technologies that support economic growth, social development, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of future generations.

The multi-day event series features many renowned luminaries. These include Astronaut Sian Hayley "Leo" Proctor, the first female commercial spaceship pilot; Space Philosopher Frank White, author of the landmark The Overview Effect; and Space Policy Expert Rick Tumlinson, credited with helping launch the NewSpace economy.

Shannon Procise, a community development expert, will present "Expanding Horizons: Prosperity Through Earth and Space Collaboration " at the symposium. Her keynote presentation will examine the importance of partnerships among businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to drive sustainable development on Earth and in space.

"Expanding our vision to include space in our sustainability efforts opens new avenues for economic growth and social progress," Procise said. "Collaboration across all sectors can create lasting impacts that benefit everyone, whether on Earth or beyond."







In addition to preceding the United Nations General Assembly Assembly (GA79), this Summit of the Future Action Days event is timed to align with the United Nations-declared World Space Week. This positioning will further elevate the progression of space development as a critical factor in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The coalition advocates for the inclusion of an 18th SDG dedicated to Civilian-Led Space Development, reinforcing the need for space exploration to benefit global society in sustainable and practical ways.

Key Event Details:



September 19, 2024

Symposium and Workshop

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Location: 777 United Nations Plaza, New York, NY

(Venue Access Underwritten by Henk Rodgers of the International Moonbase Alliance)



Register to attend in person: https://www.win.ngo/un.

Watch the live stream here.

September 20, 2024

Media Mixer & Press Conference

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Location: Consulate General of Jamaica in New York

(Partnership with Dr. Claire A. Nelson of The Futures Forum - Part of SMART FUTURES EXCHANGE: A Brain Trust on Securing Our Futures). Register at https://www.win.ngo/un



The symposium will feature multiple thematic-focused tracks to foster collaboration and develop actionable recommendations. Sessions will focus on critical areas of space development and their relationship to global sustainability. These sessions include:

Space 2030 Agenda – Critical Review chaired by Gary Barnhard of the Space Development Foundation and Henk Rodgers of the International Moonbase Alliance

Space for Peace, chaired by Alma Okpalefe of World Space Week and Chantelle Baier of 4SPACE

Space for Economic and Social Growth, chaired by Victoria Ustimenko of Preto Business and Frank White of the Human Space Program

Space for Young Generations, chaired by Ghanim Alotaibi of Space Renaissance International and Dr. Claire A. Nelson of The Futures Forum

Space for Earth’s Sustainability, chaired by Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom of SpaceBase Limited and Shannon Procise of the Business Acceleration Network





Robert S. Katz, CEO of the World Innovation Network (WIN), a key organizer of the events for Autino and the workshop moderator, highlighted the significance of space technology in solving global issues. "Space development offers innovative solutions to Earth’s most pressing challenges," Katz said. "By integrating space technologies with sustainable development strategies, we can integrate imagination, inspiration, and innovation to ignite a more prosperous future— beyond, and for, Earth."

The final Report and its Recommendations will be released during a virtual webinar on Oct. 10, 2024. Both will serve as a critical resource for ongoing discussions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) and will directly inform the Summit of the Future’s Pact for the Future.

The Space 18th SDG Coalition invites stakeholders from all sectors—government, private enterprise, academia, NGOs, and civil society—to engage with its mission. Registration is open for both in-person and virtual participation. Space enthusiasts, advocates, and media representatives are encouraged to attend the Symposium and Workshop on Sept. 19, 2024, and the Media Mixer and Press Conference on Sept. 20, 2024.

About Adriano V. Autino and Space Renaissance International

Adriano V. Autino co-founded Space Renaissance International (SRI), a global advocacy organization committed to advancing civilian-led space exploration. Autino has been instrumental in promoting space as a frontier for human development and pushing for policies ensuring that space remains peaceful and prosperous for all. Under his leadership, SRI plays a crucial role in shaping international space policy and advocating for space-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About the Space 18th SDG Coalition

The Space 18th SDG Coalition is a collective of more than 100 global organizations advocating for the inclusion of a new Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) focused on responsible civilian-led space exploration. The coalition's mission is to highlight space as a critical resource for addressing global challenges, such as climate change, economic inequality, and education. Through international advocacy and partnerships, the coalition is working to establish a framework, policy, and environment that ensures space development benefits humanity.

About Shannon Procise

Shannon Procise is a dedicated community builder and social impact leader based in Satellite Beach, FL. With over two decades of experience in training, consulting, marketing, and public relations, Shannon leads the Business Acceleration Network (BAN) and the Brevard Prosperity Initiative (BPI). She brings together businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to create innovative solutions for systemic challenges. Her expertise in forging strategic alliances extends to space development, a critical component of global sustainability. For more information about Shannon Procise’s Business Acceleration Network (BAN), visit www.BusinessAccelerationNetwork.com.

About World Innovation Network (WIN)

The World Innovation Network (WIN) is a premier 501(c)(3) nonprofit NGO known for its SOLUTIONneering™ Framework, which focuses on Connecting-The-Thoughts across Cyber-Space, Neural-Space, and Outer-Space to heighten education, enterprises, and entrepreneurship. WIN fosters collaboration through its ecosystem-driven SPACE-BASE incubator/accelerator community collaborative, which empowers ASTROpreneurs and our next generation of space explorers to secure a brighter future for all. WIN’s initiatives focus on harnessing technology and innovation to solve collective challenges and drive community, national, global, and space security. For more information about WIN and its inspiring initiatives, visit WIN's official website (win.ngo).





About the company: The Media Magic division of Business Acceleration Network, Inc., is a pioneering force in media and event production. Focusing on crafting important and impactful messages, they specialize in creating engaging narratives and executing memorable events that captivate audiences worldwide. Their dedication to excellence and passion for producing meaningful results have refined their expertise in delivering high-quality content across various media platforms.

