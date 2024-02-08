Spacesaver Website Relaunched With High-Density Mobile Shelving Storage Units

Spacesaver Corporation (800-255-8170) has announced a relaunch of their website, offering a new look alongside high-density mobile shelving storage solutions for all types of industries and institutions.

The recently relaunched website is a reflection of Spacesaver’s ongoing commitment to providing adaptable, versatile storage solutions for libraries, museums, schools, universities, law enforcement agencies, military bases, and businesses.

Visitors to the company’s newly updated website can find further details on Spacesaver’s many storage solutions, including Cantilever and 4-Post mobile shelving, preservation cabinets, art racks, and specialty storage options.

A recent Forbes report shows that high-density mobile shelving units are important for enhancing functionality in dynamic workplaces, as they eliminate the need for fixed aisles, help optimize floor space, and allow for frequent adjustments to collections or temporary exhibitions. Spacesaver’s variety of storage options is designed to help institutions and businesses improve efficiency while also facilitating ease of use. The company explains that its mobile shelving systems deliver the same capacity as static shelving but in half the floor space, and they can double overall storage capacity.

Suitable for spaces of all kinds, and especially libraries or universities - where high-density storage and adaptability are necessities - the mobile shelving units create movable aisles that compact the available storage space while still allowing full access to items and creating additional room in any environment.

The standard high-density mobile shelving systems can be combined with 4-Post, Case-Type, and Cantilever shelving for increased adaptability and come with a range of accessories like doors, drawers, rods, hangers, and more. Customers may also choose from multiple options for opening aisles, including mechanical assist, manual, and powered controls with LCD touchscreen, buttons, or mobile app capabilities.

To enhance aesthetics and maintain a harmonious ambiance in spaces open to the public, the high-density mobile shelving units are available in a range of colors and finishes, with options to match any décor style.

All units are manufactured in the United States from high-quality materials - like durable, sustainable, welded steel - and are easy to assemble or reconfigure as needed. The shelving systems are ADA-compliant and include optional overhead lighting for extra convenience and user safety.

