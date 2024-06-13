Spanish Blackboard Academy Offers In-Person and Online Spanish Classes in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane

Discover the best way to learn Spanish with the experts at Spanish Blackboard Academy. The educational institution offers free one-hour group lessons in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, as well as both in-person and online class options.

—

With more than 443 million native speakers, Spanish has become the world's second-most-used language. Studies suggest that the US could have more Spanish speakers than Spain within the next ten years. Start learning a new language with a free one-hour group lesson from Spanish Blackboard Academy.

“Joining our Spanish courses or learning a new hobby also helps grow your social network,” Spanish Blackboard Academy founders said. “When you’re out of your comfort zone, you usually try a little harder to connect with people. Learn Spanish with us now and meet new people.”

Spanish Classes in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane

Students at Spanish Blackboard Academy have multiple versatile options for learning Spanish from expert teachers. The 10-week Spanish course is ideal for those seeking new friendships alongside a new language. The lessons are easy enough for a beginner to have fun and long enough to provide an opportunity to get to know fellow students.

— Private Spanish Classes

Language students seeking a personalized one-on-one experience may prefer private lessons. The company offers special deals on lessons for families, friends, or colleagues. The cost is $70 per hour or $90 for 1.5 hours.

— Spanish Group Classes

Those who learn best with others can try group classes, which offer a chance to meet new people while learning a new language. The cost is $30 per hour for a group of three to four and $24 per hour for groups of five to seven.

— Online Spanish Lessons

If in-person lessons aren’t convenient or accessible, online Spanish courses are also available through Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Hangouts. The cost is $70 per hour and $90 for an hour and a half.

— Spanish Kids Classes

It can be difficult for children to stay engaged when learning a new language. The academy's range of Spanish classes is perfect for allowing kids to have fun while learning. The cost is $70 per hour or $90 for 1.5 hours.

“Our Spanish classes provide a different experience through the dynamic methodology that helps students develop the ability to speak, read, write, and comprehend Spanish,” the academy’s founders said.

Discover Reasons to Learn Spanish

There are many reasons to learn Spanish in Australia and a wide variety of ways it can benefit a student’s life. As one of the fastest-growing languages with native speakers, Spanish is a popular way to converse with others worldwide. The Spanish language has a rich, vibrant historical culture, and knowing how to speak the native tongue can make travel more fun and exciting. Multilingual professionals can improve their resumes or CVs, and speaking their native language makes traveling to Spanish-speaking areas much easier and more immersive.

“Since we opened our first Spanish Blackboard Academy, our main goal has always been the same: helping students learn a new language quickly and in a fun way,” the founders said.

Spanish Blackboard Academy employs the best native Spanish teachers in Australia, with all instructors being university-qualified Spanish teachers with a master’s degree in teaching Spanish as a second language.

Learning Spanish can be fun and easy with Spanish Blackboard Academy's unique lesson approach. From beginners to experts, the experienced instructors at the academy incorporate practical Spanish with innovative, interactive classes.

Numerous customers have left overwhelmingly positive reviews and testimonials about their experiences with Spanish Blackboard Academy. Students praised the teachers’ professionalism and the fun format of the classes while sharing how confident they now feel speaking Spanish.

From its first location in 2015 to a network that provides instruction to students in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Spanish Blackboard Academy remains dedicated to providing the best Spanish classes in Australia. Contact the academy today to sign up for a free Spanish class.

Conclusion

Visit the Spanish Blackboard Academy website to learn more about the company’s online and in-person Spanish lessons in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne. To connect with the brand on social media, reach out on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (X).



Contact Info:

Name: Laura Garrido

Email: Send Email

Organization: Spanish Blackboard Academy

Website: https://www.spanishblackboard.com/



Release ID: 89132469

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.