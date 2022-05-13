Sparrow Cloud Launches in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparrow Co, Ltd, a global application security testing leader, has announced the launch of its cloud-based application security testing services in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Sparrow Cloud, a static and dynamic application security testing service that offers comprehensive coverage of major programming languages and global compliance standards, including OWASP and CWE, is now available in AWS Marketplace.

By launching the service in AWS Marketplace, Sparrow enables its users to quickly identify, analyze, and remediate their applications, including software and web applications for security vulnerabilities without any hardware or other installation.

Considering the high adoption cost of the on-premise application security testing solution, this software-as-a-service (SaaS) can help many smaller businesses or companies with a limited budget or no constant need for solution.

Sparrow also offers the application security ecosystem that includes Sparrow SAST/SAQT, intelligent static application security, and quality testing tool, Sparrow DAST, a powerful dynamic application security testing tool with TrueScan (IAST module), Sparrow RASP, a web application self-protection tool, Sparrow SCA, open-source license identification and security vulnerability management tool, and Sparrow InteractiveHUB, a web application interaction and management platform. These solutions are designed to help companies to implement DevSecOps, enabling them to continuously monitor and improve the security of their applications and development throughout their software development life cycle (SDLC).To effectively enhance application security in the face of increasing cyber threats, it is critical to apply both static and dynamic analysis to the software development life cycle. With Sparrow Cloud, users can run both analyses on a single platform. With its powerful analysis capability and intuitive user interaction (UI) with detailed descriptions of detected vulnerabilities, even developers who are not familiar with security testing tools can easily manage security vulnerabilities.

About Sparrow Co, Ltd

For more information, visit www.sparrowfasoo.com or visit Sparrow booth at BlackHat USA 2022 or Japan IT Week 2022.