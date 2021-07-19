Special Needs Dentist Grand Prairie Dallas TX Updates Services

Disability Dental (+1-972-296-0101) have launched updated treatments for special needs patients in Grand Prairie, Arlington, Irving, Duncanville and the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Disability Dental, special needs oral healthcare experts based in Grand Prairie, TX, have launched updated services for patients with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, Alzheimer’s and Down syndrome. The launch extends the company’s dental care specialisms to residents of Arlington, Irving, Duncanville, Carrollton, Cedar Hill and the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More details can be found in recent media coverage here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/disabilities-special-needs-dentist-duncanville-054500702.html

The newly updated services cover a comprehensive range of dental treatments, including preventive, restorative, general check-up and sedation procedures for patients with a variety of special needs.

According to MedAlertHelp, around one billion people globally are living with some form of disability. Some patients with physical disabilities can find it difficult to even attend a standard surgery, while those with psychological disorders may experience increased anxiety and be less able to understand and co-operate with treatment.

Disability Dental advocate for regular check-ups to ensure optimal dental health, arresting the spread of plaque and decay before they become more serious problems. The clinic offer dedicated, personal care – tailored to the needs of each individual client. The team co-ordinate with caregivers to ensure every aspect of a patients’ condition is accounted for within the treatment program. More information is here https://apnews.com/press-release/MarketersMEDIA/business-health-0a817e06966fb1c0973b50c0a8132e92

The clinic is able to see patients with disabilities from the age of 13 and upwards. The team bring combined experience of over 50 years within the disability dental field, equipping them to deal with even the most challenging behaviors.

Clients can also benefit from the clinic’s range of restorative dentistry procedures. These include the repair or replacement of missing teeth using dentures, partial dentures and fixed bridges.

Disability Dental provide a state-of-the-art facility for patients. With cutting-edge digital equipment, including digital panoramic x-rays which minimize radiation, clients can benefit from up-to-the-minute advances in dental technology.

Headed by Dr. Frank E. Ford, who has been providing specialist dental care in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for over 25 years, Disability Dental are a dedicated team of like-minded professionals, committed to ensuring patients in the region receive the bespoke care programs they need.

A spokesperson says, “Our comprehensive dentistry services allow special needs patients to achieve and maintain optimal oral health. We provide a gentle chair-side manner even when a patient is difficult to work with.”

With the launch of their updated treatments for patients with special needs, Disability Dental continue to make high-quality dental care accessible to the most vulnerable members of society.

For more information please visit https://www.disabilitydental.com

