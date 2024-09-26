Specialist Reverse Mortgage Brokerage Launched In Canada - Reverse Mortgage Pros

New Company - Reverse Mortgage Pros - Specializes in Helping Retirees Access Home Equity for Financial Security

Toronto, Canada — September 25, 2024 — Reverse Mortgage Pros, a new and specialized mortgage brokerage firm, proudly announces its official launch, offering expert reverse mortgage services across Canada.

The mortgage brokerage - officially launched in early 2024 - is dedicated to helping retired homeowners understand reverse mortgages as a solution to unlock the equity in their homes to achieve long-term financial security, all without the need to sell or move.

Built upon the website and brand Reverse Mortgage Pros - created by Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA in 2014 - the brokerage is the result of over 10 years of work in the reverse mortgage space, with Sneddon helping over 30,000 Canadians over that time period.

With Canada’s aging population seeking innovative ways to supplement retirement income, Reverse Mortgage Pros is positioned to provide tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of seniors.

Reverse mortgages, which allow homeowners over the age of 55 to access their home equity in tax-free cash, are growing in popularity, and Reverse Mortgage Pros is at the forefront of this trend, offering trusted guidance and personalized service.

"Our mission at Reverse Mortgage Pros is simple: to give Canadian retirees the information and tools they need to decide if a reverse mortgage is the right solution for them" said Mich Sneddon, CEO & Principal Broker of Reverse Mortgage Pros. "We understand the importance of staying in the family home, and reverse mortgages are growing in popularity as a solution that gives people the flexibility they need in their retirement years."

Through their easy-to-navigate website, reversemortgagepros.ca, homeowners can access comprehensive resources, including mortgage calculators, free guides, expert advice, and clear explanations of how reverse mortgages work.

The team at Reverse Mortgage Pros prides itself on offering personalized consultations, ensuring that clients fully understand their options before making any decisions.

But at the heart of everything they do is education - with dozens of articles, calculators and tools on the website and now over 10 hours of video explanations on reverse mortgages at the Reverse Mortgage Pros YouTube channel.

Other benefits of working with Mich Sneddon and his team at Reverse Mortgage Pros include:

Specialized Expertise: A dedicated team with deep knowledge of reverse mortgages in Canada.

Personalized Service: Tailored mortgage solutions designed to meet the financial goals of seniors.

Transparency & Trust: Clear and honest advice, ensuring clients feel confident in their financial decisions.

For any retiree looking to supplement retirement income, pay off existing debts, or finance home improvements, Reverse Mortgage Pros is committed to helping Canadian homeowners achieve peace of mind through trusted reverse mortgage solutions.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit reversemortgagepros.ca or contact Mich Sneddon, CPA, CA.

About Reverse Mortgage Pros: Reverse Mortgage Pros is a Canadian mortgage brokerage specializing in reverse mortgage solutions for retirees. Focused on delivering top-notch education as well as personalized and transparent services, Reverse Mortgage Pros helps homeowners over 55 discover if a reverse mortgage is a good solution to unlock the equity in their homes to achieve financial security during retirement. The brokerage is fully licensed & regulated in 3 Provinces: Ontario (License #13649), BC (License #MBX605376) and Alberta (License #2025650157). The licensed head office address is: 91 Campbell Avenue, Toronto, ON, M6P 3T9.

