Specialized Property Management announces Shane Faller as Chief Financial Officer.

Specialized Property Management, an established industry leader renowned for its innovation, announces Shane Faller as their new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Faller will oversee finance, accounting, and capital activities while playing a key role in the company’s overall growth strategy.

—



Charles Thompson, Specialized CEO stated, “Shane's strategic and financial acumen, along with his extensive experience in scaling real estate companies will empower us to expand aggressively and take our proprietary technology, Rental-iQ, to remarkable new heights.”

Mr. Faller brings more than 25 years of residential real estate experience, including institutional single-family rental platforms, iBuyer, and marketplace offerings, and has held key finance, strategy, investment, and operational leadership roles. Shane was one of the initial members of Colony Capital’s entry into the single-family rental space, through Colony American Homes, where he was the Vice President of Asset Management for Colony’s joint venture with FNMA, and he later became the Senior Vice President of Finance. He played a key role in Colony achieving over 20,000 assets, concluding with Colony’s reverse merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes, creating an $8 billion combined company value with more than 31,000 homes. Mr. Faller continued with Colony Starwood Homes until its eventual $20 billion merger with Invitation Homes in 2017, creating the largest single-family rental REIT in the U.S. with more than 82,000 properties under management. He later joined Zillow Group, where he oversaw the acquisitions and strategy functions for the company’s new iBuyer business segment. Under his leadership, his team worked closely with machine learning, data science, product, and operations functions to advance valuation algorithms and transaction speed. During his tenure, Mr. Faller was also responsible for market selection, target acquisition adjustments, and assessing macroeconomic impacts on pricing quality. He holds an M.B.A. from Arizona State University, and a B.A. from Iowa State University, with a focus on Economics and Finance.

Mr. Faller stated, “I am very excited to join the Specialized team. I believe the growth opportunity is tremendous given the experience of the leadership team, technology investment, and an operations-first focus of the company. Having played a leadership role in similar real estate segments, I am confident that Specialized’s ability to execute, combined with their focus on the customer experience, will position us as a leader in all the markets we serve.”

For more information, visit Specialized247.com.

About Us: Specialized Property Management is one of the fastest-growing property management providers in the industry, offering comprehensive residential property management services for homeowners, investors, and institutional funds. Leveraging an experienced team and a proprietary technology platform, the company's rigorous management protocol ensures pioneering levels of data-driven performance for single-family rental management. It also provides marketing, tenant screening, smart maintenance, collections, compliance, asset acquisition, and full-service accounting solutions.

Contact Info:

Name: Rodd Schifferdecker

Email: Send Email

Organization: SPECIALIZED PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Address: 5720 LBJ Freeway, Suite 640 Dallas, TX 75240

Phone: 888-441-2102

Website: https://specialized247.com/



Release ID: 89091495

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.