Specialized Property Management Expands into New Markets. Technology-Driven Firm Now Offers Unparalleled Property Management Services in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Jacksonville.

Specialized Property Management has announced its expansion into San Antonio, TX, Oklahoma City, OK, and Jacksonville, FL. The Dallas-based rental management company continues to move into select markets, delivering unparalleled service to both individual rental property owners and large investors. Specialized offers proven property management solutions, based on over 35 years of experience in the industry, providing clients with exceptional service, financial analytics, and decision-making tools on their proprietary technology platform, Rental-IQ™. This platform connects all operational systems and allows Specialized to scale more efficiently. This technology has empowered them to deliver a best-in-class customer experience, resulting in the lowest client operating cost in the industry and tenant renewal rates of 72%.

Charles Thompson, President of Specialized Property Management, stated, “Investors can now experience more efficient, technology-driven operations and data analytics to ensure they are getting the highest possible return on their investment. Our technology platform has been custom designed to meet that higher expectation and our systems build on that foundation to enhance the client experience at both the investor and resident level.”

The company’s client offering also includes their personalized concierge service, a single point of contact available twenty-four hours per day, seven days a week to respond to inquiries and address concerns, as well as a maintenance management platform that allows for the efficient and effective completion and resolution of repair requests. Specialized plans to continue to offer these services as it expands into several new markets in 2023, increasing their footprint to meet the demand of investors and funds alike.

Specialized Property Management is one of the largest and fastest growing real estate management providers, with locations now serving single-family rental investors in Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Jacksonville, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, and Tampa. The firm provides complete residential property management for homeowners, small and large investors, strategic partners and institutional funds, including comprehensive leasing, marketing, screening, maintenance, collections, compliance, asset acquisition and disposition and accounting services. Its rigorous management protocol is supported by an experienced team and a proprietary technology platform that is pioneering new levels of data-driven performance for single-family rental management and investing.

For more information, visit https://specialized247.com/

About Us: With more than 37 years of experience, Specialized Property Management has seen it all and knows how to handle each situation. As a leader in the property management industry, we help accelerate financial growth, provide affordable management services, give owners access to an online owner portal, and ensure operational efficiency.

