Specialized Property Management, a Technology-Driven Firm, Announces Expansion into Indianapolis and Memphis, Now Serving 11 Markets Across 7 States.

Specialized Property Management is excited to announce its expansion into the thriving markets of Indianapolis, IN, and Memphis, TN. With this strategic growth, the Dallas-based residential property management company now operates in 11 markets across 7 states, offering unparalleled service to individual rental property owners and large investors alike.

With over 37 years of industry experience, Specialized Property Management provides proven property management solutions that focus on delivering exceptional concierge-level service, insightful financial analytics, state-of-the-art reporting, and advanced decision-making tools through their proprietary technology platform, Rental-iQ™. This cutting-edge platform connects all operational systems and enables Specialized to scale efficiently, paving the way for additional investment opportunities in diverse markets.

Ari Lund, Specialized’s Property Management's Chief Operating Officer, emphasizes the company's commitment to client success during its expansion, stating, "As we continue to grow and extend our reach, we remain dedicated to offering tailored property management services to maximize returns on investment for our valued clients. Due to increased investor demand for our technology, clients are able to reap the benefits of our growth, coupled with exceptional service.

Rodd Schifferdecker, Vice President of Market Expansion stated, “At Specialized Property Management, we constantly strive to create a seamless experience for clients by harnessing the power of technology and upholding exceptional customer service standards. Our expansion into Indianapolis and Memphis reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled property management solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client in the markets in which they want to invest. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to enhancing the value of our client's investments and partnering in their success in these new markets."

Specialized Property Management is one of the largest and fastest growing real estate management providers now operating in Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, and Tampa. The firm provides complete residential property management for homeowners, investors, and institutional funds, including comprehensive leasing, marketing, screening, maintenance, collections, compliance, asset acquisition and disposition, and accounting services. Its rigorous management protocol is supported by an experienced team and a proprietary technology platform that is pioneering new levels of data-driven performance for single-family rental management and investing that yields predictable results and performance. Specialized recently announced its partnership with Done For You Real Estate which provides investors not only the ability to build and diversify their real estate portfolio across many states but to also dispose of the asset to another investor when needed.



For more information, visit https://specialized247.com/



