SPEE3D INTRODUCES NICKEL ALUMINIUM BRONZE (NAB EXPEDITIONARY) FOR COLD SPRAY ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D , a leading global additive manufacturing company, announced the release of a new material for its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. The company has developed a commercially available Nickel Aluminium Bronze Expeditionary ( NAB Expeditionary ) material, designed to be field-deployed and enable production of parts in hours, not days.

NAB Expeditionary is a high-strength, corrosion-resistant alloy primarily known for its lubricity, resistance to cavitation damage, and stress corrosion cracking. It is predominantly composed of copper, but with significant amounts of aluminum, nickel, and iron. Its strength and impressive corrosion resistance in seawater and similar aggressive environments make it an ideal choice for maritime applications. NAB Expeditionary is also applicable for the defense, oil and gas, and mining industries, and parts can be field produced and delivered in under 24 hours.

SPEE3D will attend the RAPID + TCT Conference – North America's largest and most influential additive manufacturing event – from June 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, booth #2439. The company will print parts in NAB Expeditionary on-site in its booth for the duration of the show, giving attendees a first-hand look at its WarpSPEE3D printer and CSAM technology, which allows for rapid and low-cost metal printing to address supply chain issues in manufacturing across multiple industries.

Also at the show, SPEE3D will have parts on hand built by the recently introduced groundbreaking large-format metal printer, TitanSPEE3D . With a build volume of 2.4m diameter x 1m tall, a printed part maximum of 2,000kg, and a 4.3m x 4.3m floor area footprint, TitanSPEE3D will create new possibilities in CSAM. Instead of relying on antiquated cast molding to produce large, high-quality metal parts, TitanSPEE3D will enable durable metal parts to be printed quickly, sustainably, and cost-effectively.

“Each year, we look forward to participating at RAPID + TCT and are thrilled to print parts once again on-site and showcase why our unique Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology is ideal for various industries that require large-scale metal parts printed quickly, easily, and sustainability,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “I’m excited to be here in Los Angeles and meet with our partners and potential clients, showcasing Nickel Aluminum Bronze Expeditionary and discussing our large format printer, TitanSPEE3D.”

About SPEE3D:

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including Copper, Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Aluminum Bronze, and now, Nickel Aluminium Bronze Expeditionary. To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com .

Attachment

Heather Meeker SPEE3D 4153109551 heather.meeker@spee3d.com